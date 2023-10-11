Statement by Premier Dennis King on International Day of the Girl

Submit Release
CANADA, October 11 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on International Day of the Girl:  

“International Day of the Girl is a day to recognize girls’ rights, celebrate their potential, and to acknowledge the challenges and risks that girls face around the world. Girls are smart, powerful, capable, and when given the support and opportunities they need and deserve, have limitless potential. 

This day takes place during Women’s History Month. Let’s also remember that the steps we take towards gender equality, eliminating gender-based violence and promoting women’s equal enjoyment of human rights affects the future of girls.

As a province, let’s lead by example and empower girls in our communities. Let’s educate ourselves and others to remove barriers, biases and stereotypes surrounding the role girls play in our society, and instead create an Island where they can grow and thrive.”

