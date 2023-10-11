Rebuilding Will County - Major projects highlight Year Five of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, October 11 - Gov. Pritzker's historic capital program improving infrastructure in key part of state





WILL COUNTY - Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that multiple projects in the Will County area are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Five major projects represent a total investment of more than $45 million, improving safety, mobility and quality of life while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Will County area and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





The five projects are all scheduled to be completed through 2024:

Illinois 7/53 from Caton Farm Road to Theodore Street in Crest Hill and Joliet , ongoing project includes bridge deck resurfacing. Daytime lane closures are required to complete construction. The project began this summer and anticipated to be completed later this fall.

, ongoing project includes bridge deck resurfacing. Daytime lane closures are required to complete construction. The project began this summer and anticipated to be completed later this fall. Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) at Steger Road in University Park and Richton Park , ongoing intersection improvement project. Daytime lane closures are required to complete construction. The project began this spring and anticipated to be completed later this fall.

, ongoing intersection improvement project. Daytime lane closures are required to complete construction. The project began this spring and anticipated to be completed later this fall. Interstate 57 from West County Line Road to Steger Road (including rest areas and weigh stations) in Peotone , Monee and University Park , ongoing project includes resurfacing, new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps at the rest areas and upgrading the weigh-in-motion scale and Bluetooth sensors at the weigh stations. Overnight lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began last spring and anticipated to be completed in later this fall.

, ongoing project includes resurfacing, new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps at the rest areas and upgrading the weigh-in-motion scale and Bluetooth sensors at the weigh stations. Overnight lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began last spring and anticipated to be completed in later this fall. Joliet Road from Interstate 55 to Sherman Road in Bolingbrook, Woodridge and Romeoville , ongoing project includes resurfacing, new shoulders and ADA improvements. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is estimated to be completed spring 2024.

, ongoing project includes resurfacing, new shoulders and ADA improvements. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is estimated to be completed spring 2024. Coal City Road from I-55 to Novy Road in Braidwood and Wilmington, upcoming resurfacing project. Daytime lane closures will be needed to complete the work. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and completed summer 2024.

The projects are in addition to the ongoing $1.3 billion rebuild of Interstate 80 from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. 30 in Joliet and New Lenox.





"Rebuild Illinois is creating good-paying jobs and enhancing quality of life throughout Will County," said state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood). "From improving interstate capacity to building safer connections between neighborhoods, our transportation network is becoming better positioned to serve residents and business for the 21st century."





"Romeoville and Bolingbrook are seeing historic investments that are making the region safer and more competitive, starting with improvements on Joliet Road and Illinois 53," said state Rep. Dagmara Avelar (D-Bolingbrook). "Rebuild Illinois is modernizing our infrastructure and investing in people. These critical upgrades will mean improved safety, quality of life and job creation far into the future."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"These investments in the Will County region will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down."



