Birch Ridge of Staunton (Virginia) Appoints Katie Jones as Administrator

Birch Ridge of Staunton Appoints Katie Jones as Administrator

SATUNTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birch Ridge of Staunton, a licensed assisted living community, is delighted to announce the appointment of Katie Jones as Administrator.

In her new role, Katie will provide dedicated leadership for the community to continue the legacy of exceptional care to its residents. To fulfill our mission of resident centered care, Birch Ridge invites qualified applicants to join our team. To learn more about current career opportunities, please contact the community at 540-885-0065 or at likehome@birchridgeofstaunton.com.

Katie is a Virginia native and has held an Administrator’s license since 2012 and is a Certified Dementia Practitioner.

Katie has served as a Facilitator for the Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and lead monthly support groups for loved ones of persons affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

For more information on Birch Ridge of Staunton, which is located at 54 Imperial Drive, Staunton, VA, or to arrange a personalized tour of our community, please contact us today or visit www.birchridgeofstaunton.com.

Additionally, we invite you to learn more about our neighboring community, Birch Gardens of Staunton, located at 12 Royal Drive, Staunton, VA please visit www.birchgardensofstaunton.com or contact us at 540-886-5007.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Birch Ridge team as their new Administrator. Assisted living is not just a job but a passion for me, and I am dedicated to collaborating with our incredible staff to elevate the well-being of our residents. My goal is to cultivate a caring, secure, and empathetic environment where our residents can truly flourish. Together, we will continue to shape a community that delivers exceptional care, nurtures independence, and brings joy to the lives of those we are privileged to serve," said Katie Jones.