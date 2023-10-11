Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,445 in the last 365 days.

Birch Ridge of Staunton (Virginia) Appoints Katie Jones as Administrator

Birch Ridge of Staunton Assisted Living

Birch Ridge of Staunton Assisted Living

Birch Ridge of Staunton Appoints Katie Jones as Administrator

SATUNTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birch Ridge of Staunton, a licensed assisted living community, is delighted to announce the appointment of Katie Jones as Administrator.

In her new role, Katie will provide dedicated leadership for the community to continue the legacy of exceptional care to its residents. To fulfill our mission of resident centered care, Birch Ridge invites qualified applicants to join our team. To learn more about current career opportunities, please contact the community at 540-885-0065 or at likehome@birchridgeofstaunton.com.

Katie is a Virginia native and has held an Administrator’s license since 2012 and is a Certified Dementia Practitioner.

Katie has served as a Facilitator for the Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and lead monthly support groups for loved ones of persons affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

For more information on Birch Ridge of Staunton, which is located at 54 Imperial Drive, Staunton, VA, or to arrange a personalized tour of our community, please contact us today or visit www.birchridgeofstaunton.com.

Additionally, we invite you to learn more about our neighboring community, Birch Gardens of Staunton, located at 12 Royal Drive, Staunton, VA please visit www.birchgardensofstaunton.com or contact us at 540-886-5007.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Birch Ridge team as their new Administrator. Assisted living is not just a job but a passion for me, and I am dedicated to collaborating with our incredible staff to elevate the well-being of our residents. My goal is to cultivate a caring, secure, and empathetic environment where our residents can truly flourish. Together, we will continue to shape a community that delivers exceptional care, nurtures independence, and brings joy to the lives of those we are privileged to serve," said Katie Jones.

Dennis Stamey
Canopy Senior Living
+1 678-383-8783
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Birch Ridge of Staunton (Virginia) Appoints Katie Jones as Administrator

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more