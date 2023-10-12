CSols Inc. Launches New QMS, LMS, and MES Validation Services

Trust CSols for your QMS, LMS, or MES validation. CSols is the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America

Expanded enterprise system validation services enhance the value chain for clients

Clients can expect the same validation excellence for their QMS, LMS, and MES that they currently receive through our laboratory informatics and enterprise system services.” — Chris Campbell

NEWARK, DE, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSols Inc., the premier laboratory informatics solutions provider in North America, announces the addition of new validation services for quality management system (QMS), learning management system (LMS), and manufacturing execution system (MES) platforms. Organizations now can leverage CSols’s validation expertise across the entire Quality system.

Through more than 20 years’ experience within the life science domain working with information systems, instrument integration, and validation, CSols has developed a keen understanding of not only organizational business processes but also data management and regulatory compliance.

Adding these services supports industry best practices for regulated businesses by introducing a third-party validation consultant for a wider range of enterprise systems. This expansion fits with the overall CSols mission to provide an end-to-end service suite for clients, to ensure that their business processes are compliant with all of their applicable regulations.

“QMS, LMS, and MES platforms are widely used in the Life Sciences industry, so we’re excited to expand our validation services to help our clients manage more of their data and enhance the value chain. Clients can expect the same validation excellence that they currently receive through our laboratory informatics and enterprise system services,” says Chris Campbell, CSols Director of Validation.

More information about the new QMS, LMS, and MES validation services can be found on the website.

About CSols Inc.

CSols Inc. is recognized as the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America. We have earned and maintained a reputation for excellence in everything we do over more than two decades. Our team of informatics, domain, regulatory, data, and IT experts has evolved beyond the lab to provide informatics expertise to forward-thinking organizations in life-sciences and other industries. As a truly independent firm, we provide objective guidance and tailored solutions through our holistic services of developing informatics and data strategy and implementing, integrating, enhancing, and validating informatics systems. For more information about CSols, visit www.csolsinc.com.