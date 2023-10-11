The Aerospace And Defense Additive Manufacturing Market Is Set To Grow At A CAGR Of More Than 19% In The Period 2023-2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Aerospace And Defense Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s Aerospace And Defense Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023, the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market is poised for substantial growth in 2023, demonstrating its resilience in a challenging global landscape. This dynamic market is projected to expand from $2.97 billion in 2022 to $3.62 billion in 2023, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, with a forecasted market size of $7.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.8%.



Defense Spending Fuels Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing

The aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market is set to soar, driven by the substantial government investments in the defense sector. Increased funding in the defense sector offers a unique opportunity for additive manufacturing to thrive through enhanced research and development initiatives. This contributes to advancements in materials, processes, and quality control, accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies. As a result, the aerospace and defense industries benefit from improved productivity, bolstered supply chain resilience, and significant innovation.

For instance, the United States Air Force (USAF) announced in March 2023 that its fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget request amounted to approximately $215.1 billion, marking a $9.3 billion or 4.5% increase over the FY 2023 approved figure. This significant budget boost exemplifies the growing government spending on the defense sector, a driving force behind the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market.

Industry Leaders Paving the Way

Prominent players in the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market, such as General Electric Company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and The Boeing Company, play a pivotal role in shaping the industry's future. Their commitment to innovation and excellence underscores their crucial contributions.

Innovation Redefined

Product innovation is a prominent trend gaining momentum in the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market. Leading companies within this industry are actively developing groundbreaking products to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in May 2021, Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc., a U.S.-based rocket and propulsion systems developer, unveiled its upgraded version of the RL10 rocket engine, the RL10C-X, which successfully passed NASA hot-fire testing procedures.

Regional Insights and Market Segmentation

In 2022, North America led the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years. The report covers regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The global aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market is segmented -

1) By Technology: Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP), Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Other Technologies

2) By Material: Metal, Plastic, Rubber, Other Materials

3) By Platform: Aviation, Defense, Space

4) By Application: Engine Component, Space Component, Structural Component, Defense Equipment, Other Application

Aerospace And Defense Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market size, aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market segments, aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

