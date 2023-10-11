Zero Emission Vehicle Market Overview 2023-2027: Market Size, Expected Growth Rate, And Lucrative Segments As Per The Business Research Company's Zero Emission Vehicle Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Zero Emission Vehicle Global Market Report 2023, the zero emission vehicle market is poised for significant growth in 2023 and beyond, with key factors driving its expansion. According to the latest market report, the global zero emission vehicle market is projected to surge from $174.94 billion in 2022 to $219.6 billion in 2023, at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. Moreover, the market's upward trajectory is expected to continue, with an anticipated market size of $515.42 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.7%.



Rising Fuel Prices Propel Zero Emission Vehicle Market Growth

One of the primary catalysts propelling the zero emission vehicle market's growth is the surge in fuel prices worldwide. As fuel prices continue to escalate, consumers are increasingly turning to zero-emission vehicles to reduce their fuel expenses and enhance fuel economy. In the United States, for example, the price of transportation fuel has risen from around $2.19 per gallon in January 2021 to $3.21 per gallon in January 2023, according to data from the United States Department of Transportation. This surge in fuel prices is making zero-emission vehicles an attractive and cost-effective alternative, which is driving market expansion.

Industry Leaders Driving the Market

The zero emission vehicle market is being shaped and led by major players in the automotive industry, including Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and more. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, striving to create vehicles that serve multiple functions and have a broader range of applications. Their focus on product innovation is integral to the industry's growth.

For instance, Daimler Truck AG, a renowned German commercial vehicle manufacturer, unveiled a new line of zero-emission electric trucks under the brand name RIZON in May 2023. These electric trucks offer various configurations tailored to customer needs, catering to businesses involved in urban retail logistics.

Market Segmentation: Diverse Solutions for Diverse Needs

The global zero emission vehicle market is segmented to cater to diverse needs and preferences:

Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Vehicle Drive Type: Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive Source of Power: Gasoline, Diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Other Sources of Power Application: Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, Two Wheelers End-Use Industry: Government, Public Transportation, Logistics





Regional Insights

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the zero emission vehicle market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to outpace all others in terms of growth during the forecast period.

With the market set to expand and evolve rapidly, industry stakeholders, investors, and consumers are encouraged to keep a close eye on the zero emission vehicle sector for opportunities and developments that align with sustainability, innovation, and economic stability.

Zero Emission Vehicle Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the zero emission vehicle market size, zero emission vehicle market segments, zero emission vehicle market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

