The RNA Targeting Small Molecules Therapeutics Market Size Is Expected To Reach A Value Of $3.6 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's RNA Targeting Small Molecules Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s RNA Targeting Small Molecules Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023, the RNA Targeting Small Molecules Therapeutics market is witnessing a spectacular surge in 2023, backed by critical factors and trends. The global RNA Targeting Small Molecules Therapeutics market is poised for exponential growth, with an anticipated increase from $0.77 billion in 2022 to $1.06 billion in 2023, boasting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.2%. The market's ascent is projected to continue, with a forecasted RNA targeting small molecules therapeutics market size of $3.68 billion by 2027, representing a CAGR of 36.6%.



The Power of RNA Targeting in Fighting Cancer

The RNA-targeting small molecule therapeutics market is set to thrive, largely due to the escalating number of cancer cases worldwide. RNA-targeting small molecules have emerged as a promising avenue in cancer treatment, designed to selectively target RNA molecules associated with cancer.

For example, in 2023, the American Cancer Society Inc. reported that the United States is expected to witness a staggering 1.9 million new cancer cases, surpassing the 1.8 million new cases diagnosed in 2020. This upsurge in cancer cases underscores the growing need for RNA-targeting small molecule therapeutics in the fight against cancer.

Leading Industry Players Shaping the Market

Major players in the RNA targeting small molecules therapeutics market are at the forefront of innovation, propelling advancements in healthcare. Companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., and AstraZeneca plc, among others, are instrumental in pioneering the development of RNA-targeting small molecule therapeutics.

Strategic Partnerships Fueling Innovation

A notable trend in the RNA-targeting small molecule therapeutics market is the emergence of strategic partnerships. Key industry players are actively engaging in collaborations to foster innovation and develop cutting-edge products. For instance, in June 2022, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. partnered with xFOREST Therapeutics Co. Ltd. to advance small-molecule drug discovery research with a focus on RNA structures.

Regional Insights

In 2022, North America stood as the largest region in the RNA targeting small molecules therapeutics market. Nevertheless, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead in terms of growth during the forecast period. The global RNA targeting small molecules therapeutics market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation for Tailored Solutions

The RNA targeting small molecules therapeutics market offers diversified solutions to cater to specific needs:

Offering: mRNA (Messenger Ribonucleic Acid) Translation Modulators, RNA (Ribonucleic Acid) Splicing Modification, Direct RNA (Ribonucleic Acid) Targeting, Other Offerings Therapeutic Indication: Lung Fibrosis, Cancer, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Autoimmune, Inflammatory, Other Therapeutic Indications Application: Drug Discovery, Oncology Research, Disease Identification End User: Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

The RNA Targeting Small Molecules Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023 serves as an invaluable resource for industry players, investors, and businesses looking to navigate this rapidly expanding market. With comprehensive insights, statistics, and trends, stakeholders can make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and contribute to the growth and innovation of the RNA-targeting small molecule therapeutics sector.

RNA Targeting Small Molecules Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the RNA targeting small molecules therapeutics market size, RNA targeting small molecules therapeutics market segments, RNA targeting small molecules therapeutics market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

