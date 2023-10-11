DPI Construction Management Hires Matt Trudeau as Director of Business Development for Eastern Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPI Construction Management, a recognized industry leader in commercial office space construction and interiors, announced the appointment of Matt Trudeau as the company's Director of Business Development for Eastern Canada. Matt brings a wealth of experience and expertise in corporate, commercial, and industrial management, with a strong focus on construction, logistics, and relocations.



As an independent project manager and business development professional, Trudeau has established a strong reputation in the field. His extensive knowledge and proven track record in commercial relocation have been instrumental in managing projects involving companies with up to 2,000 employees.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the DPI team," said Rick Perin, Co-founder of DPI Construction Management. "His experience, network, and dedication to delivering exceptional results align perfectly with DPI's commitment to providing personalized construction experiences built on trust, competence, and accountability."

Trudeau's hiring comes at an exciting time for DPI Construction as the company expands its presence in Ottawa and Montreal. With his deep understanding of the industry and a network cultivated over many years, Trudeau is poised to play a vital role in the company's growth strategy.

"I am excited to join DPI and contribute to its continued success," said Trudeau. "My approach to business development is centered on building trust with clients and becoming an indispensable partner. I believe in delivering results and creating lasting relationships, and I see tremendous opportunities for DPI in the Ottawa-Gatineau, and Montreal markets."

Trudeau's deep connection to his Mohawk heritage, as a third-generation member of the Kahnawake community, is a source of strength and pride for him. It is also a unique asset in his professional life, as it allows him to provide clients with a significant advantage in cultivating relationships, nurturing inclusivity, and establishing meaningful connections within today's diverse business world.

Outside of work, Trudeau is a dedicated volunteer supporting causes like the Canadian Cancer Society, Just For Kids Foundation, and Enfant-Retour Québec (Missing Children's Network). His commitment to these causes reflects his passion for community involvement.

DPI Construction Management

Co-founders Rick Perin and Elvio Di Simone established DPI Construction Management in 1998. The firm was founded based on an unmet need in the marketplace - for a more personalized construction experience built on trust, competence, and accountability. This still is what drives the company today, allowing it to prosper into a full-service, industry-leading firm of professionals servicing some of the world’s largest companies. For more information, visit: https://dpiconstruction.com/

Media Contacts:

Andrew Findlater

SELECT Public Relations

afindlater@selectpr.ca

(647) 444-1197



