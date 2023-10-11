OncLive® and the Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers Name Winners of the 2023 Luminary Awards in GI Cancers

Nov. 16 event in Washington, D.C., to honor five highly accomplished individuals for their dedication to finding cures and improving the lives of GI cancer patients

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncLive, the nation’s leading multimedia resource for oncology professionals, and The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers, part of Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, announced the five winners of the 2023 Luminary Awards in GI Cancers. A reception recognizing the honorees will take place on Nov. 16 at the Westin Georgetown in Washington, D.C.



The Luminary Awards in GI Cancers celebrate highly accomplished individuals for their lifetime achievements in finding cures and improving the lives of those affected by this group of cancers. Through research and advocacy, this year’s winners have dedicated their careers to bettering the GI cancer community.

“We are honored to work with The Ruesch Center to celebrate the individuals who have made such remarkable developments in the lives of patients with gastrointestinal cancers,” said Bobby Goldsmith, senior vice president of sales at MJH Life Sciences®. “The winners of the 2023 Luminary Awards are very deserving, and we are grateful for their dedication to the field.”

The 2023 Luminary Awards winners are:

Monica M. Bertagnolli, M.D., National Cancer Institute

Luis A. Diaz, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Edith Peterson Mitchell, M.D., FACP, FCPP, FRCP, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson

Rep. Donald M. Payne, JR., U.S. Congress

Martha Raymond, M.A., The Raymond Foundation and GI Cancers Alliance



Held in conjunction with the 14th Annual Ruesch Center Symposium, The Luminary Awards in GI Cancers reception will be held in person at the Westin Georgetown from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. EST on Nov. 16. Tickets are available through the registration page.

“The Luminary event is our chance to honor those who have set a standard for us all. Each awardee’s dedication, creativity, compassion, and laser-like focus on improving outcomes for GI cancer patients has translated into new standards. We give these awards to recognize their efforts and to inspire others as we continue in the fight,” said John L. Marshall, M.D., director of The Reusch Center.

To learn more about the Luminary Awards in GI Cancers and to register to attend, visit the event website.

