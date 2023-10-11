Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,865 in the last 365 days.

Unleashing the Power of Data: Car insurance leader partners with Data-Focused Marketing Agency, Royal Flush

Royal Flush Logo showing our ideas exploding out of the screen

Take the gamble out of your marketing

Royal Flush Marketing Empowers Insurance Revolution with Data-Led Strategy

Working on a seven-figure ad spend account with a prestigious client like Insurance Revolution is a testament to the effectiveness of our methodology.”
— Andy Smith

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manchester and North Wales-based Royal Flush Marketing, a leading digital agency renowned for its innovative approach, is thrilled to announce its successful partnership with Insurance Revolution, a Well Dunn Insurance Services division.

Armed with their data-driven methodology, Royal Flush Marketing has been entrusted with developing a comprehensive five-year strategy and optimising Insurance Revolution's digital advertising spend across different marketing channels.

The decision to select Royal Flush Marketing as its strategic partner stems from the agency's unique perspective on marketing. "We chose Royal Flush Marketing because their approach stood out from other agencies," shared Insurance Revolution's CEO, Ray Westwick. "Their emphasis on laying a strong foundation through meticulous research before diving into execution resonated with us. We're extremely excited about the opportunities their approach can uncover."

Andy Smith, Managing Director of Royal Flush Marketing, further emphasised the value of their data-led approach. "Working on a seven-figure ad spend account with a prestigious client like Insurance Revolution is a testament to the effectiveness of our methodology."

Renowned for its track record of success with clients ranging from SMEs to large corporate entities, Royal Flush Marketing is poised to guide Insurance Revolution towards its ambitious objectives. The agency's tailored strategies are meticulously crafted to meet each client's unique needs, ensuring maximum return on investment at every opportunity.

Since commencing their collaboration, Royal Flush Marketing has made an immediate impact. They have already seen positive outcomes, increasing website traffic with quality leads, resulting in more online conversions across multiple channels. This has allowed them to identify areas for further improvement, such as improving the efficiency of paid marketing spend and improving online visibility.

Royal Flush Marketing prides itself on delivering results that consistently exceed expectations. Their commitment to providing a comprehensive service extends beyond performance; they are dedicated to maintaining a competitive edge across all digital channels. Over the next five years, Royal Flush Marketing will continue to work closely with Insurance Revolution, driving exceptional results and positioning them as industry leaders.

Royal Flush Marketing aims to transform Insurance Revolution's marketing landscape by leveraging data-driven insights to accelerate growth. Through this partnership, Insurance Revolution can confidently face the future, knowing they have a partner to support them at every step.

You can find out more about the Royal Flush Method at www.royalflushmarketing.co.uk

Andy Smith
Royal Flush Marketing Ltd
+44 7817 377300
andy.smith@royalflushmarketing.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Unleashing the Power of Data: Car insurance leader partners with Data-Focused Marketing Agency, Royal Flush

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more