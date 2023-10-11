Be the Season’s MVP: Food Lion Provides Easy and Affordable Holiday Shopping

Omnichannel retailer committed to delivering savings and convenience for customers

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As holiday shopping begins, Food Lion unveils its “Be the Season’s MVP” program, designed to offer ease and affordability for customers to enjoy gatherings with their family and friends during the festive season.



“Customers can be this season’s MVP by taking advantage of affordability and convenience as well as cooking tips, recipes and catering options at Food Lion,” said Jennifer Blanchard, Director of Community Relations, Food Lion. “We will continue to offer everyday low prices on our private brand products as well as an assortment of national brands and seasonal promotions, providing great value and exceptional quality.”

Earn $20 in Savings by Shopping Six Times

To help customers save money on items they buy every day, Food Lion is offering an additional $20 in savings just in time for holiday gatherings. The promotion runs from Oct. 11 to Nov. 21.

In addition to the savings, the omnichannel retailer makes earning and redeeming the $20 coupon simple for customers:

Shop six times between Oct. 11 and Nov. 21 with a personal MVP card

Spend at least $50 on each shopping trip

Receive a $20 Food Lion coupon at the bottom of the receipt after the sixth qualifying trip*

Redeem the $20 coupon during the next shopping trip using a personal MVP card. Coupons are valid for two weeks from the date of issue.

Promotional progress is tracked at the bottom of each receipt. For purchases to qualify for the promotion, customers must use their personal MVP savings card. The Food Lion MVP savings card allows customers to take advantage of lower prices available throughout the store or online when shopping through Food Lion To Go. Customers without an MVP card can enroll for free in stores or online. Additionally, customers can access increased savings by visiting the MVP Coupon Hub or scanning their MVP card in-store at the MVP Savings Center located near the entrance of any Food Lion store.

Celebrate the Season with Holiday-Inspired Recipes and Catering

At a time when customers are seeking savvy spending options, Food Lion offers delicious, easy and affordable meal solutions perfect for every appetite, including healthy fresh foods, weekly HotSale! deals and Priced Low Every Day items. From kid-friendly snacks and breakfast casseroles to easy dinners and savory seasonal dishes, Food Lion’s online recipe section has something for everyone.

Customers can plan ahead for the holidays by pre-ordering through Food Lion’s catering department**. Ready-to-eat party platters include a variety of gourmet meats, cheeses, fresh fruits and vegetables, sandwiches, salads and desserts.

Food Lion To Go Makes Holidays Easier

With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion also provides the convenient service of Food Lion To Go Pickup Service or Home Delivery throughout its 10-state operating area. This option allows customers to spend more time with friends and family by shopping for last-minute ingredients or items from the comfort of home.

Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. With just the click of a button, shoppers can place an order, pick up their groceries on the same day and experience the same low prices and fresh food items they have come to expect.

Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*Purchases of pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery and postage stamps and services do not count toward the $50 purchase requirement. For more information about the $20 promotion, visit foodlion.com/promotions/shop-track-receive.

**Some items are not available in all stores.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

