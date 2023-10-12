US SPECIALTY FORMULATIONS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE 50 FEATURED COMPANIES AT THE 2023 MID-ATLANTIC CAPITAL CONFERENCE
EINPresswire.com/ -- US Specialty Formulations, LLC, (USSF), a leader in high-quality pharmaceutical presentations, is pleased to announce that QYNDR, its oral vaccine platform, has been selected as one of the 50 Featured Companies at the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Capital Conference presented by Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT) and hosted by Troutman Pepper. This recognition highlights the company’s significant contributions and achievements in its sector.
Dean Miller, President and CEO of PACT, commented, “Each year, we aim to feature companies that embody innovation, resilience, and promise. Being included as a Featured Company at the Mid-Atlantic Capital Conference is a significant accolade. USSF’s selection underscores its position at the forefront of healthcare and its immense potential for continued growth and success.”
The Mid-Atlantic Capital Conference, scheduled for November 8-9, 2023, at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, is an eminent gathering that brings together the brightest minds in entrepreneurship, investment and industry expertise from across the Mid-Atlantic region. This year’s event promises a convergence of business development and deal flow, dynamic networking opportunities and a spotlight on the leading-edge companies shaping the future.
“As the Co-Founder and CEO of USSF, we are truly honored to be chosen for this prestigious recognition,” said Dr. Kyle Flanigan. “Developed in conjunction with VaxForm, we are grateful to PACT for its faith in our development efforts of our spin-out QYNDR and bringing this oral-based vaccine to market, thus revolutionizing the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.”
This recognition is a testament to USSF’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and industry leadership. As the company continues its growth trajectory, participation in such significant events amplifies its vision and dedication to providing high-quality, boutique pharmaceutical solutions to healthcare, diagnostic and new drug inventors, creating a healthier, more promising future for patients worldwide.
To learn more about USSF and its spin-out QYNDR, please visit its website.
About USSF
USSF is a minority-controlled business that is a certified Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturer of sterile injectable, topical and specialty pharmaceuticals. It manufactures its own branded prescription products, in addition to providing clinical materials for investigational new drug applications, specialty formulations, adjuvants and fermentation and purification services requested by a variety of biotech companies.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the amended Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will,” may,” "should,” "could,” "expects.” "intends,” "plans,” "aims,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "predicts,” "potential,” "continues” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond US Specialty Formulations LLC's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, US Specialty Formulations LLC disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on US Specialty Formulations LLC's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.
About Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT)
PACT stands as a beacon for fast-growing companies, driving entrepreneurship and innovation in the Philadelphia region. With a vision to be the premier resource for growth-oriented enterprises, PACT provides members with crucial connections to capital, mentorship, and potential customers. For more about PACT and its initiatives, visit www.philadelphiapact.com.
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about USSF and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
