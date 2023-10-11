Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Safadi.

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi to coordinate continued efforts to bring an immediate halt to the horrific and ongoing terrorist attacks on Israel.  The Secretary welcomed the close coordination between the United States and Jordan and agreed to stay in regular contact over the coming days.

11 October, 2023

