New Opinions: Oct. 11
State v. Whitetail 2023 ND 196
Docket No.: 20230044
Filing Date: 10/11/2023
Case Type: HOMICIDE
Author: Crothers, Daniel John
Highlight: Under N.D.R.Crim.P. 29(a), the district court must enter judgment of acquittal upon a defendant’s motion if the evidence presented at trial is insufficient to sustain a conviction. When the sufficiency of evidence to support a criminal conviction is challenged on appeal, the record is reviewed to determine if there is competent evidence allowing the jury to draw an inference reasonably tending to prove guilt and fairly warranting a conviction. The defendant bears the burden of showing the evidence reveals no reasonable inference of guilt when viewed in the light most favorable to the verdict.
Hillestad v. Small 2023 ND 195
Docket No.: 20230006
Filing Date: 10/11/2023
Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)
Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan
Highlight: There is no presumption in North Dakota law for or against equal residential responsibility.
Primary caretakers do not receive presumptive status but may receive recognition in residential responsibility determinations.
A holiday schedule is not clearly erroneous if it is in the best interests of the child.
Tie-breaking decision-making authority must be awarded in the best interests of the child.
Interest of C.K. 2023 ND 194
Docket No.: 20230293
Filing Date: 10/11/2023
Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: Order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).
State v. Harris 2023 ND 193
Docket No.: 20230033
Filing Date: 10/11/2023
Case Type: DRUGS/CONTRABAND
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: The district court order denying a defendant’s motion to suppress is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (7).
State v. Hatzenbuehler 2023 ND 192
Docket No.: 20230017
Filing Date: 10/11/2023
Case Type: DRUGS/CONTRABAND
Author: Jensen, Jon J.
Highlight: The sentencing factors set forth in N.D.C.C. § 12.1-32-04 apply in revocation proceedings. Although entitled to consideration, the sentencing factors do not control the district court’s discretion, are not an exclusive list of all a court may consider, and need not be explicitly referenced in fixing a criminal sentence.
Albertson v. Albertson 2023 ND 191
Docket No.: 20230034
Filing Date: 10/11/2023
Case Type: OTHER (Civil)
Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan
Highlight: A district court must specially state facts when granting a disorderly conduct restraining order, which allow a reviewing court to understand the basis of the decision.
Section 28-26-01, N.D.C.C., applies to awards of attorney’s fees by the district court, not the Supreme Court.