Maple Water Market to be Worth US$ 706.95 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Report

The growing consumer demand for natural and plant-based beverages is a main factor shaping the maple water market

Rockville , Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global maple water market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% to reach a value of US $706.95 Mn by late 2033.



Maple water, also known as sap, is the clear, naturally sweet liquid extracted from sugar maple trees in early spring. Unlike many other beverages, it's low in calories, deriving its subtle sweetness from natural sugars. It's packed with essential minerals like calcium, potassium, and magnesium, offering a nutritious option without any additives or artificial elements. This plant-based drink is sustainably sourced, as it's collected directly from trees without causing harm.

The growth of the maple water market is primarily driven by increasing consumer demand for natural, plant-based beverages. As people seek healthier alternatives to traditional sugary drinks, maple water's low-calorie content and nutrient-rich profile make it an attractive choice.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 706.95 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 10.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 138 Tables No. of Figures 108 Figures

Key Takeaways:

The United Kingdom market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Besides this, the US market is expected to witness a value of US $ 199.36 Mn by 2033. The US is expected to be a lucrative market during the forecast period due to growing demand for convenience food and alternatives to sugar.

Sales of maple water through modern trade channels are projected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the extensive use of modern trade channels for maple water distribution is expected to contribute to the growth.

Moreover, maple water in a tetra pack is expected to witness good growth as it is helpful in retaining nutrients and reducing environmental impact.



Rising preference for natural and plant-based beverages, an increasing demand for low-calorie alternatives to sugary drinks, and a growing interest in eco-friendly and sustainably sourced products are a few factors that are driving the market growth- Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

In this moderately competitive landscape, major industry players are employing innovative strategies such as leveraging technological advancements and engaging in acquisitions and mergers to broaden their market presence. Some notable players include Drink Simple, Lower Valley Beverage Company, Maple 3, Samara, and Kiki Maple Water.

In July 2021, MapleMama rebranded itself as Samara and concurrently reduced the sugar content in its well-loved range of organic sparkling fruit beverages, reflecting the company's response to the evolving tastes of modern consumers.

ARTHU - Troll Bridge Creek Inc., the manufacturer of KiKi maple water, disclosed its entry into Lowblaw's Brand in March 2021, with City Mart and Valu-Mart being among the targeted locations in the company's expansion strategy.

Winning strategies

Leading companies in the industry should invest in advanced technology for efficient and sustainable sap extraction. This means using state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to get more sap from maple trees with less impact.

Introducing special seasonal or limited-edition flavors of maple water is a smart strategy in the market. This means offering unique versions of maple water with added natural flavors or ingredients that match specific seasons or occasions. This would help in diversifying the profile and boost the market share in the competitive market.

Segmentation of Maple Water Industry Research Report

By Nature: Conventional Organic

By Packaging Type: Bottles Cans Tetra Packs Pouches/Flexes/Bottles

By Sales Channel: HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, & Cafes) Modern Trade Departmental Stores Convenience Stores Online Retailers Drug Stores

By Flavor: Unflavored Flavored

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



