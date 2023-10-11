Unprecedented Demand Propels Early Groundbreaking of Penticton’s Sokana

Groundbreaking ceremony marks start of expedited construction following first building’s resounding sales success

PENTICTON, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday marked a significant milestone for Kerkhoff Develop-Build as they broke ground on Sokana at 270 Riverside Drive in Penticton, B.C. Amid the overwhelming success of Sokana's first building, which sold out in an impressive 72 hours , the developer, in partnership with Epic Real Estate Solutions , the Okanagan's leading real estate sales and marketing firm, announced an accelerated construction timeline to meet the strong demand for this new riverside community.



The groundbreaking ceremony, held on October 10th, was attended by Leonard Kerkhoff, President and CEO of Kerkhoff Develop-Build; Penticton-Naramata MLA Dan Ashton; Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield; Deputy Mayor Helena Konanz, Councillor Campbell Watt, and Anthony Haddad, City Manager at the City of Penticton. The group celebrated this significant progress, marking the commencement of the construction phase.

"We're thrilled by the response from the community and are working tirelessly to meet the high demand," said Leonard Kerkhoff, President and CEO of Kerkhoff Develop-Build. "The accelerated schedule will ensure more people can enjoy the unique lifestyle that Sokana offers. Our second building has recently started selling and we are still seeing significant demand from people across Western Canada who want to own a home in Sokana and Penticton."

This swift response highlights the developer's commitment to fulfilling the strong demand for quality homes in Penticton, the Okanagan's rising real estate hotspot. The second building's expedited timeline reinforces the development's premium location, best-in-class building amenities, and the city's escalating appeal as a top investment destination.

"The quick sell-out of the first release speaks volumes about the desirability of Sokana, and by extension, Penticton," said Shane Styles, President of Epic Real Estate Solutions. "Buyers love the fact that Sokana is ideally situated in the city, walking distance to downtown, the lake, numerous restaurants and it’s also next door to Riverside Village shopping centre."

The final building promises to replicate the appeal of Sokana's first release, boasting a curated collection of 1, 2, and 3-bed homes. These homes are complete with contemporary interiors, unparalleled amenities, and the attractive potential for short-term rental without speculation tax.

Residents can look forward to relishing an enriched lifestyle with access to a host of resort-inspired amenities such as an outdoor pool, hot tub, outdoor firepits and games area, putting green, coworking space, and a fitness center. Kerkhoff Develop-Build remains committed to delivering this extraordinary living experience to more residents sooner than anticipated.

To stay updated on the accelerated release of Sokana's final building, prospective buyers are encouraged to register at www.liveatsokana.com .

About Epic Real Estate Solutions

Epic Real Estate Solutions is the premier real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the Okanagan Valley. As the trusted partner for top development companies in Western Canada, Epic Real Estate Solutions offers a comprehensive range of customized sales and marketing services. With a deep understanding of the local market, their expert team provides strategic leadership, market expertise and support to ensure the success of each project.

About Kerkhoff Develop-Build

With over 50 years of forward-thinking experience, Kerkhoff Develop-Build has established a reputation for excellence in the construction industry. Known for their unwavering commitment to reliability and integrity, Kerkhoff has successfully delivered exceptional projects in British Columbia and across the globe. Their expertise in construction has shaped skylines and created iconic landmarks that stand as testaments to their dedication to quality craftsmanship.

