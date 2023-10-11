IZEA Launches AI Image Manipulation in FormAI

Orlando, Florida, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced that it has launched a variety of AI Image Manipulation tools inside FormAI. Image Manipulation joins a growing list of AI modules in FormAI, IZEA’s suite of artificial intelligence tools designed for the Creator Economy.



AI Image Manipulation encompasses core features designed to revolutionize how creators produce visual content.

Remove Image Backgrounds: This feature allows creators to isolate the subjects of their images by removing the background with high precision. The AI technology ensures the edges are smooth and the subject is not distorted during the process, maintaining the original quality of the image.

Replace Backgrounds: Creators can transport the subject of their images into entirely new environments. This opens up a world of creative possibilities, from placing a product in a bustling cityscape to situating a portrait subject in a serene beach setting. The AI system can imagine and create these new environments, ensuring they blend naturally with the subject.

Reimagine: This feature empowers creators to modify and transform their images with just a single click. The AI can adjust colors, add effects, change the mood, or even completely redesign the composition of an image. Creators can quickly experiment with their visuals, offering endless possibilities for reimagining their content.

“Our suite of tools in FormAI equips marketers and creators with the resources they need to produce exceptional content with ease and efficiency,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “The addition of Image Manipulation to FormAI will help our community push the boundaries of their imagination and produce work that stands out in a crowded digital landscape."

FormAI, which includes generative image creation, access to GPT-4, and now Image Manipulation, is available for free. IZEA.com users receive monthly AI credits to be used with various AI tools. Users can upgrade to receive additional credits — starting at just $6 per month when purchased annually.

To get started with FormAI for free, visit izea.com/ai . To learn more about the new features, visit izea.com/resources/ai/image-manipulation/. For news and resources, follow IZEA at x.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

