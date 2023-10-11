FREE Registration Is Now Open for Tribe Public’s Webinar Event "Discover How Multi-Dwelling Units (MDU) Are Profitably Implementing Solar Energy Today" Featuring Holu Hou Energy’s CEO On Thursday, October 12, 2023

Meet with Holu Hou Energy’s (HHE)’ CEO Brad Hansen



HHE’s breakthrough “Energy Cluster” technology uniquely solves the key problems for installing solar energy for MDU tenant units: tenant load (usage) variability and tenant turnover, or “churn”

MDU’s represent about 1/3 of the existing USA Housing stock and more than that for new construction, and are a massive untapped market for solar



HONOLULU, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holu Hou Energy (HHE), a company that uniquely brings state-of-the-art renewable energy and energy storage systems to the Single-Family Residential, Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential and Commercial building markets, announces that HHE’ CEO Brad Hansen will present at Tribe Public’s Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event titled "Discover How Multi-Dwelling Units Are Profitably Implementing Solar Energy Today." The Event is scheduled to begin at 8:30am pacific/11:30am eastern on Thursday, October 12, 2023. To register to join the complimentary event, please visit the Tribe Public LLC at HHE10122023.TribePublic.com.

HHE was recognized as the 2023 winner of the Innovative Tech Company of the Year at the 13th annual Pacific Edge Business Achievement Awards Gala in Honolulu, Hawai’i. With operations in California, Hawai’i, Wisconsin and Shanghai, HHE engineers proprietary storage system and control platform solutions, including a breakthrough HHE “EnergyCluster” technology that is key to development of the Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential housing market that uniquely allows for sharing amongst local units of excess energy created by solar energy production. This technology uniquely solves the key problems for installing solar energy for MDU tenant units: tenant lode variability and tenant churn. Thus, HHE is essentially good for all parties. It is a vital partner for investors and asset owners that are seeking MDU renewable energy solutions that create a new and significant multi-year revenue stream. For tenants, the adoption is non-disruptive, and in-practice, allows for energy control and localized resiliency.

Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for the CEO

ABOUT HOLU HOU ENERGY:

Holu Hou Energy, LLC, a Delaware Corporation, brings state-of-the-art renewable energy and energy storage systems to the Single-Family Residential, Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential and Commercial building markets. With operations in California, Hawaii, Wisconsin, and Shanghai, HHE engineers proprietary storage system and control platform solutions, including a breakthrough HHE “EnergyCluster” technology that is key to the development of the Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential housing market. HHE is a vital partner for investors and asset owners who are seeking ESG solutions. For more information, visit www.holuhou.com.

ABOUT TRIBE PUBLIC LLC

Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe’s complimentary events focus on issues that the Tribe members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress, and plans. Tribe members primarily include Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and members of media. Tribe Members are encouraged to express their interest in speakers they care about and want to learn from at the Tribe Public website via the Tribe’s FREE “Wish List” process. Visit Tribe Public’s Website to learn more: http://www.tribepublic.com/

