Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida to Open 25th Anniversary Event at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, October 15-16

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida, the premier event for wellness, returns to the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, October 15-16, 2023 for its 25th event in South Florida.



IECSC Florida, the most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast brings the industry together to source the latest products, learn about new technologies and develop relationships with companies that move the industry.

Hundreds of brands will fill the Exhibit Hall, selling the latest products and services at professionals-only prices, offering demonstrations, and some will even teach classes in the complimentary Product Focused Education (PFE) program. Each class offers a deep dive into a specific product or service, giving attendees expert brand knowledge that they can leverage in their business. These classes are all included with the 2-Day Exhibit Hall pass and do not require an additional fee.



Featured exhibitors include: Audrey Morris Cosmetics, Celluma, Circadia, Dermalogica, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Face Reality Skincare, HydraFacial, Farmhouse Fresh, Lira Clinical, Merrylaz Aesthetics USA, Skin Act, Repechage, Procell Therapies, and Silhouet-Tone USA.

View the full exhibitor list here.

IECSC Florida offers an incredibly valuable education program, curated by American Spa to include relevant business-building information, presented by the industry’s most prominent speakers. Content includes medical spa, makeup and beauty enhancements, business management, esthetics, nails, health & wellness, client & retail growth, social media & marketing.

Conference highlights:

No-Downtime Chemical Peels: Revolutionize Your Results – in the Esthetics Track, presented by Nichelle Mosely, award-winning esthetician and CEO of Queen City Beauty Group

5-Star Client Experience – in the Client Relationships & Retail Growth Track, presented by E’Toshia McFarland, award-winning Estie educator

Laser Physics & Care Plans for Med Spas – in the Medical Spa Track, presented by Courtney Sykes, Chief Administrative Officer of Southeastern Esthetics Institute

Lash Lift and Beyond – in the Makeup and Beauty Enhancements Track, presented by Rita St. Pierre, beauty specialist



In addition, IECSC Florida will present three classes offering NCBTMB credits:

Florida Laws & Rules, presented by Crystal A. Howard of the Florida State Massage Therapy Association (FSMTA), 2 CE credits

The Luxury of Wellness Technology, presented by Sherrie Tennessee, CEO of SpaSOS, 1 CE credit

Wellness Leadership, presented by Sherrie Tennessee, CEO of SpaSOS, 1 CE credit



View the complete schedule here.

Noteworthy at this year’s event are the multiple opportunities to increase accreditation, presented by WU Aesthetics. Attendees must stop by the WU Aesthetics booth #104 to claim their credits.

Free access to the 10-Hour Continuing Education (CE) for Cosmetology Professionals - a $19.99 value. (Provider approval #0008298. Course approval #0501529.)

Free access to the 4-Hour Initial HIV/AIDs Continuing Education for Cosmetology Professionals - a $16 value. (Provider approval #0008298. Course approval #0501532.)

Make It a Weekend and Take Brightline – Save 25%

To sweeten the deal, IECSC Florida is offering a 25% discount off Brightline train tickets for all attendees, so they may travel to the event seamlessly and conveniently. The West Palm Beach Brightline stop is located less than one mile from the Palm Beach Convention Center and organizers encourage attendees to come early and make it a weekend to experience at this gorgeous location. Explore the incredible shops and dining in Rosemary Square, located directly across the street from the Convention Center, and no trip would be complete without a visit to beautiful Palm Beach, just over one mile away. Click here for hotel and train info. Use promo code IECSC23 to redeem 25% Brightline discount.

Register to Attend

IECSC Florida takes place October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. IECSC Florida is celebrating its 25th year in Florida. Register here. Register as a group of four or more to save $20 off total registration. Conference passes include 2-Day Exhibit Hall access. Plus, guests will be treated to a sunset networking happy hour immediately following the close of the Exhibit Hall Sunday evening, inclusive of one free drink, compliments of sponsor Lipgloss & Aftershave. Media may register to attend here.

