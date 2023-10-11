Northbound and Southbound Lane Closures Planned on I-229 at Western Avenue in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

Contact: Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Northbound and southbound lane closures on Interstate 229 are scheduled at Western Avenue from Monday, Oct. 9 through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The lane closures will be in place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

The contractor will close the outside lanes on I-229 first, and then switch to inside lane closures. The closures are planned for the placement of pedestrian railings at the Western Avenue bridge.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area.

The prime contractor for this $2.6 million project is T & R Contracting of Sioux Falls. The anticipated completion of the project is November 2023. Find additional project information at https://dot.sd.gov/western-ave-interchange-i-229-pcn-06cf.

