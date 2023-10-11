Two Hikers Located Off Trail at Frankenstein Cliff

CONTACT:

October 11, 2023

Harts Location, NH – On October 9, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of two hikers who had managed to get off trail on the Frankenstein Cliff Trail and were not prepared with lights. Mary Kane, 24, of East Sandwich, Massachusetts, and Madi Cassanelli, 24, of West Dennis, Massachusetts, were hiking the Frankenstein Cliff Trail when they found themselves unable to reacquire the trail.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., Conservation officers along with volunteers from Lakes Region Search and Rescue hiked up to the location where the two hikers were believed to be. At approximately 9:50 p.m., contact was made with the two unharmed hikers. They were given lights and escorted back to the trailhead.

Hikers should always familiarize themselves with the area and equip themselves with the 10 basic essentials in case an emergency arises. Flashlights and headlamps are a must and we urge hikers to not rely solely on their cell phones. Learn more at www.wildlife.nh.gov/get-outside/hiking-safety.