Ensemble Health Partners, in Partnership with Health Systems, Receives Two 2022 Clarivate Healthcare Business Insights Revenue Cycle Awards for Strong Performance

Cincinnati, OH, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”), the leading revenue cycle management company for hospitals, health systems and physician practices, has received two of the four 2022 Clarivate Healthcare Business Insights (“HBI”) Revenue Cycle Awards for strong performance on revenue cycle key performance indicators. One partner health system was recognized in the $250 to $500 million net revenue category and another partner health system was recognized in the $1 billion+ net revenue category.

Key achievements include:

Top decile year-over-year improvement on patient and payor credit balances as a percentage of net AR in most recent fiscal year: 78.1% improvement

Top decile year-over-year improvement on cost to collect: 42.1% improvement

Top quartile performance on gross AR days in most recent fiscal year: 40.2%

Top decile performance on percentage of dollars initially denied by payors due to patient access errors in most recent fiscal year: 8.5%

“At Ensemble, we have a proven track record of driving financial performance improvement and enhanced patient experiences. This recognition solidifies our dedication to delivering excellent results for health systems across the country.” Andrew Bess, Ensemble Chief Client Officer

Ensemble partners with more unique health systems than any other firm to deliver holistic financial health solutions through end-to-end managed services partnerships. The company helps providers maximize their current technology and deploys industry-leading solutions to meet the unique needs of their systems and patients. Ensemble has repeatedly been ranked number one by various industry organizations for its proven ability to deliver exceptional service and performance at scale.

The Clarivate Healthcare Business Insights Revenue Cycle Awards recognize hospitals and health systems which demonstrate strong performance on revenue cycle KPIs that indicate the fiscal health of an organization. These organizations implemented forward-thinking initiatives to address numerous challenges in the healthcare landscape and demonstrated top decile revenue cycle performance across various studied metrics.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for more than 250 healthcare providers across the country. With a complete platform of services, technology, business intelligence and analytics, Ensemble manages the entire revenue cycle so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.

