Canadian Job Seekers Willing to Sacrifice Pay for Better Work/Life Balance

Sense of Belonging at Work Also Very Important to Job Seekers

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an ever-changing job market, job seekers are placing new and compelling priorities at the forefront of their career choices, with compensation no longer the only and most important factor, according to a new survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.



The most important factors prioritized by current job seekers are work/life balance (79%) and salary (77%). Other important considerations include benefits (71%), job duties and responsibilities (68%) and personal fulfillment at work (63%).

Related to work/life balance, job seekers place a significant emphasis on autonomy and control over their work environment and schedules. A substantial portion considers flexible working hours (60%) and remote work (45%) as essential. In fact, almost two-thirds (60%) would be willing to accept a lower salary for the opportunity to work remotely or for flexible hours.

Most hiring decision-makers report this trend as well. Indeed, compared to three years ago, 85% of employers say more employees are defining success through successful work/life balance instead of climbing the corporate ladder.

In addition to the emphasis on work/life balance, nearly half of job seekers (45%) consider a company’s focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) as vital. An overwhelming majority of hiring decision-makers (85%) and job seekers (85%) share the belief that it is essential for a company not only to be diverse, equitable and inclusive but also to create an environment where employees genuinely feel a sense of belonging.

“Employers can empower job seekers by fostering a workplace culture that embraces flexibility and inclusivity,” Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller said. “By recognizing and accommodating the diverse needs of their workforce, organizations not only attract top talent but also nurture an environment where both employees and the company can thrive.”

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between June 8 and June 22, 2023, among 507 Canadian hiring decision-makers (defined as adults ages 18+ in Canada who are employed full-time or self-employed, work at companies with more than one employee, and have full/significant involvement in hiring decisions at their company). Data were weighted where necessary by company size to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 4.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

The Job Seeker Survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 13 and June 26, 2023, among 507 adults ages 18 and older who are employed or not employed but looking for work and looking for a new job. Data are weighted where necessary by age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, education, marital status, household size, household income and propensity to be online, to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 5.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

***

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Ana Curic at

(613) 858-2622 or email Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 579,000 people globally in 2022 and 10 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com/CA.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b93304f-3b9f-4bf4-a1da-8d3318f64c7d