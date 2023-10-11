CGS Bolsters Global Expansion with Key Appointments of Senior Sales Leaders in North America and Europe

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS , a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, is pleased to announce the appointment of two seasoned industry veterans to its leadership team. James Lee has joined as Head of Sales for the Americas, while Ross Telfer assumes the role of Vice President of EMEA Sales and Business Development. These strategic appointments are a testament to CGS's commitment to fueling its aggressive global growth plans and fortifying its position as a leader in the BPO and customer experience space.

James Lee brings a wealth of experience to his role, having spent over two decades in the global outsourcing services and technology sectors. With an impressive background in consultative sales, client services, digital transformation and leadership, James has consistently driven revenue growth and forged lasting client relationships throughout his career. His deep expertise in navigating complex markets and creating tailored solutions makes him an invaluable addition to CGS.

Commenting on his decision to join CGS, James Lee stated, "I am thrilled to join CGS, a founder-led company with a rich history of innovation and excellence. CGS is the best-kept secret in the industry, and I am excited to be part of the leadership team that will propel the company to even greater heights. With its cutting-edge technology and a culture of unwavering commitment to client success, CGS is poised for incredible growth." James comes to CGS from TTEC, where he was vice president of CX solutions and growth. He has held vice president and additional leadership roles at Atento, Foundever, Blackstone, and Cognizant. James received his BA in MIS from University of Colorado, Boulder.

Ross Telfer, the newly appointed Vice President of EMEA Sales and Business Development, brings a similar track record of success to CGS. With over 20 years of experience in global sales and business development, Ross has a proven ability to drive expansion in diverse markets. His focus on customer-centric strategies and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in accelerating CGS's growth in the EMEA region.

Ross Telfer expressed his enthusiasm for joining CGS, stating, "I am excited to be part of CGS's dynamic team and to contribute to the company's global growth. CGS is an industry leader with an impressive portfolio of solutions, yet it remains somewhat under the radar in the EMEA region. I believe that CGS is poised for a remarkable journey, and I look forward to helping our clients unlock their full potential with our innovative services." Prior to joining CGS, Telfer held vice president sales and business development and director of operations roles with global brands including Teleperformance, Aegis Global and Startek. Telfer graduated from the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School in London.

“This is an exciting time to be part of the BPO industry – customers and their end users are expecting, and in fact demanding, a seamless user experience requiring innovative, immersive technologies integrated with personalized, one-on-one support from actual humans,” said Cathy Jooste, president of CGS’ BPO division. Enter CGS. We’re often called the best-kept-secret in BPO, and that’s about to change. For nearly 40 years, our technology-first approach, coupled with our passion for creating out of the box solutions has been the difference for scores of Fortune 500 brands who’ve chosen CGS. Having industry leaders such as James and Ross join our team is a testament to our dedication to the industry and provides momentum as we expand both our geographic reach and our solution portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our clients worldwide.

The CGS BPO Division

With optimized call center resources to serve global clients, CGS offers a unique hybrid approach through automation and live agents in its contact centers located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Its AI-enriched chatbot and RPA technologies complement the customer support services provided by thousands of multilingual call center agents. CGS supports many of the world’s industry-leading global brands from retail, hospitality, financial services, healthcare, technology, and telecom. CGS’s innovative, scalable and flexible business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions include help desk, technical and customer support, tele sales, and back-office support.

ABOUT CGS

For 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through software and IT services, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

