MTA HANOI 2023 officially opened in capital city

VIETNAM, October 11 - HÀ NỘI — Exhibitors from around the world convened on October 11 at Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre to open MTA HANOI 2023 – the 9th International Precision Engineering and Manufacturing Reinvented Exhibition & Conference.

MTA HANOI 2023 gathers over 140 exhibitors from 17+ countries and territories, including USA, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Korea, Australia, Singapore, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, India, and some domestic exhibitors.

This special edition of the MTA Vietnam exhibition series organised by Informa Market is specifically designed for the Northern market annually. MTA HANOI not only offers manufacturing businesses in the North a chance to access cutting-edge equipment and technology from around the world, but also facilitates the development of trade connections with potential suppliers and investors.

Additionally, this edition also provides an opportunity for professionals in the mechanical field to stay updated on the latest industry trends through a series of seminars led by top experts in the field. The program covers vital topics such as semiconductor chip manufacturing technology, digitalization and technology transformation processes, and the application of AI/IoT/Deep Learning in manufacturing.

With high-quality and highly applicable content, this edition promises to provide businesses with multidimensional and up-to-date perspectives on this industry.

“The Northern region of Việt Nam is considered a promising area for growth, thanks to its economic potential and strategic geographic location,” General Manager of Informa Markets Vietnam BT Tee said.

“It plays a crucial role in the supply chain of many international companies. A broad range of tech firms and electronics manufacturers have signed contracts with industrial parks in Northern Việt Nam.”

At the opening ceremony, Bùi Quốc Khánh, Vice President and General Secretary of Vietnam Automation Association, said in 25 provinces and cities in the Northern region, the total industrial land area is concentrated in five key cities and provinces: Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên and Vĩnh Phúc, with about 10,000 hectares.

According to the Report on the establishment and development of Industrial Parks (IZs), the northern industrial provinces are extremely attractive markets for high-tech industries, with an average occupancy rate of about 80 per cent.

Việt Nam's mechanical engineering industry is expected to see a significant growth in 2023, said Nguyễn Chỉ Sáng, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Mechanical Enterprises (VAMI).

Data from the General Statistics Office reveal that in the first quarter of 2023, the export volume of machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts amounted to US$19 billion, a 3 per cent increase from the previous year. Primary export markets include the United States, the EU, China, and Japan, with respective turnovers of $4 billion, $1.46 billion, $701 million and $663 million.

The value of the mould and precision engineering industry in Việt Nam is now estimated at over $1 billion each year, and with an annual growth rate of 18 per cent in 2022, this industry is attracting the attention of numerous domestic and foreign businesses.

The event will last until October 13. — VNS