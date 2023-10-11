Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,919 in the last 365 days.

Petrol prices down on Wednesday

VIETNAM, October 11 - HÀ NỘI — Retail prices of petrol were revised down on October 11 as from 4pm in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Specifically, the retail prices of E5 RON 92 and RON 95-III were cut by VNĐ1,595 and VNĐ1,798 to VNĐ21,907 (US$0.9) and VNĐ23,044 ($0.94) per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel, kerosene and mazut were reduced to VNĐ 22,410 per litre, VNĐ22,464 per litre, and VNĐ16,238 per kilogram, respectively.

The ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund.

The price adjustment is intended to ensure that the fluctuation of petrol and gas prices in the country is in line with changes in prices in the world while encouraging the use of biofuel as well as minimizing negative impacts on socio-economic development, production and business activities, among others. — VNS

You just read:

Petrol prices down on Wednesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more