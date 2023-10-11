Petrol prices down on Wednesday

VIETNAM, October 11 - HÀ NỘI — Retail prices of petrol were revised down on October 11 as from 4pm in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Specifically, the retail prices of E5 RON 92 and RON 95-III were cut by VNĐ1,595 and VNĐ1,798 to VNĐ21,907 (US$0.9) and VNĐ23,044 ($0.94) per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel, kerosene and mazut were reduced to VNĐ 22,410 per litre, VNĐ22,464 per litre, and VNĐ16,238 per kilogram, respectively.

The ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund.

The price adjustment is intended to ensure that the fluctuation of petrol and gas prices in the country is in line with changes in prices in the world while encouraging the use of biofuel as well as minimizing negative impacts on socio-economic development, production and business activities, among others. — VNS