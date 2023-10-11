Designing the Dream Childhood: Rainbow High™ Partners with Celebrity Momfluencer Haylie Duff to Launch the Dream & Design Studio™ Playset

Iconic Actor and Director Endorses New Fashion-Forward Fall Launches from the No. 1 Fashion Doll Brand to Instill Greater Confidence in Young Girls

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rainbow High™, the leading fashion doll brand from one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, MGA Entertainment, today announced its partnership with actor and director Haylie Duff. Best known for her roles in various film and television projects, Haylie Duff is also the founder of a children’s fashion line and a devoted mom who values quality time with her daughters, sharing special moments with her community of parents across her social channels. Her endorsement of the all-new Rainbow High™ Dream & Design Studio™ Playset, as well other key Fall launches from the brand, like Fantastic Fashions™ and Color & Create™ dolls, speaks to the influence of the popular Rainbow High brand across homes worldwide. It also points to brand’s continued commitment to offering unique touchpoints for moms and guardians everywhere to connect with their kids through entertainment and creativity.

As a busy parent, Haylie Duff understands the importance of finding activities that offer meaningful points of connection, including toys that engage and entertain her daughter, brands that increase confidence at a critical age in development, and moments to bond over shared passions as Mom and daughter. The Rainbow High Dream & Design Studio Playset allows children to create their own unique fashion designs, inspiring kids to be creative and instilling a core sense of self-confidence at an early age.

Knowing that confidence tends to drop by 30% in young girls ages eight to 14 (according to The Confidence Code for Girls), finding tools to encourage, nurture, and sustain confidence in kids as young as four years old is important. Creating a foundation of encouragement and inspiration and letting your true colors shine throughout childhood is what Rainbow High is all about. It’s those very values that Haylie stands by in her endorsement of the colorful brand. Haylie’s daughters, Ryan Ava (eight years old) and Lulu Gray (five years old), explore friendships and self-expression through playing with their own favorite Rainbow High dolls at home and watching the popular Rainbow High series on repeat.

“I am thrilled to partner with Rainbow High, an inclusive and beautiful fashion doll brand near and dear to my heart and one that my daughters cannot get enough of,” said Haylie Duff. “I love that through the Dream & Design Fashion Studio playset and other style-centric toys like Rainbow High Fantastic Fashions dolls, I can pass along my personal love of fashion, entrepreneurship, and self-expression to Ryan Ava and Lulu Gray, all while encouraging my girls to let their true colors shine.”



The new playset encourages kids to incorporate fashion designer roleplay into their play patterns so they can become a stylist, just like their favorite Rainbow High doll. The Rainbow High Dream & Design Fashion Studio Playset comes with an exclusive Skyler Madison doll, along with the essentials to help kids dream and create their own fabulous fashion designs and unique looks, like the No-Sew Easy Fashion Kit, real Rainbow High fabric and functional mannequin. Kids can create more than 300 fashion designs offering hours of fun during a playdate with friends, after-school bonding time with Mom, or independent play. The Rainbow High Dream & Design Fashion Studio Playset is available at $49.99 MSRP at all major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon. For more inspiration, parents and kids are encouraged to tune into YouTube, and check out all the colorful fashion designs Skyler Madison creates with passion and confidence on the hit Rainbow High Animated Series Season 4, Project Rainbow Edition. And don’t forget to watch seasons one through three on YouTube, Netflix, and Kidoodle.

“Rainbow High is delighted to partner with Millennial entertainment icon and dedicated mom, Haylie Duff,” said Corey Roman, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, MGA Entertainment. “Haylie’s love for the Dream & Design Studio Playset aligns perfectly with the brand's vision of inspiring creativity and empowering children to let their true colors shine. Haylie Duff's versatility as an actor and director makes her an excellent ambassador for the brand, capturing the imagination of both parents and children alike for engaging playtime together.”

Additional toys from Rainbow High that Haylie and her family are loving this holiday season include:

Rainbow High Fantastic Fashions: Rainbow High’s Fantastic Fashions feature the playful and colorful runway gowns designed by fan-favorite Rainbow High characters in the hit animated series, Season 1 (featured on YouTube and Netflix). Inspiring kids to play over and over again, Rainbow High Fantastic Fashions playsets come with a doll, runway gown, 2nd casual outfit, fashion doll accessories, and a sketch book. Available now at $34.99 at all major retailers. Sunny is dressed in an upside-down umbrella dress in her signature yellow. Jade’s green dress glows in the dark. Poppy’s gown is a monarch butterfly. And Amaya, of course, brings all the colors together in her rainbow dress.

Rainbow High Color & Create: Rainbow High's Color & Create Fashion Doll line is the first doll from the brand that kids can let their imaginations run wild and color & create their own Rainbow High colorful doll. Each doll is dressed from head to toe in all white fashions and white hair and comes with 6 Rainbow High washable markers in the classic rainbow colors. Kids can design fashions themselves, then rinse and repeat – it's that easy. Available now at $29.99 MSRP at all major retailers.

Stay tuned for social media content from Haylie Duff and Rainbow High this holiday season to spread the joy of fashion and friendship. Watch the Rainbow Series on YouTube, Netflix, and Kidoodle and for more information about the brand, please visit www.rainbowhigh.com and interact on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Fluffie Stuffiez™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Micro Games of America™, BABY born® and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, Threads, Instagram and Facebook.

About Haylie Duff

Haylie Duff is an actress, director & writer. She received her first major role when she was cast as ‘Summer Wheatley’ in Napoleon Dynamite. Shortly after, fans welcomed her into their homes every week when she joined the cast of the beloved 7th Heaven (CW). Since then, she's made numerous guest appearances and enjoyed a stint on Netflix’s Real Rob. She made her Broadway debut in Hairspray portraying mean girl ‘Amber Von Tussle’, joined the cast of Nora Ephron's Love, Loss & What I Wore, and later hosted and executive produced the unscripted show Legally Blonde the Musical: In Search of Elle Woods for MTV. Haylie has made numerous television movies for Lifetime, Hallmark, UpTV and SyFy channel and has voiced characters in a handful of animated films.

More recently, Haylie has focused her attention on development – writing, producing and starring in Sweet on You for UpTV. In 2022, Haylie stepped behind the camera and completed her directorial debut, Project Baby (ReelOne). In 2023, she directed three more features: a thriller called My Professor’s Guide to Murder (Lifetime), The House Across the Road (Lifetime) and Hazing Hell.

