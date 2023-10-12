By 2050, a Quarter of the Globe will be African: A World on the Verge of Transformation

From left, Areej Noor, CEO, Statement, Chido Mpemba, Special Envoy on Youth to African Union, Deniece Laurent-Mantey, Executive Director, Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement, U.S. Department of State, and CNN Correspondent Stephanie Busari (Jason DeCrow)

The Impending Demographic Revolution: Why Global Stakeholders Must Pay Heed to Africa's Rise.

The currency of our generation is Africa’s innovation.” — Deniece Laurent-Mantey

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An impending seismic demographic shift commands attention worldwide: by 2050, projections indicate that one in every four individuals on Earth will hail from Africa. This isn't a mere statistic; it signifies a fundamental transformation in global dynamics, with far-reaching implications.

What does a world where a majority of its population is African mean for global geopolitics, commerce, culture, and innovation?

It means that the axis of power, influence, and growth is shifting. As Africa's population grows, so does its market potential, making it a pivotal player in global trade, investment, and economic growth. With such a demographic advantage, Africa will become an economic powerhouse, poised to not only offer a massive consumer market and an abundant labor force, but to also be a major producer of global culture, technology, and innovation.

As the driving force behind future global trends, technological advancements, and socio-economic policies, Africa’s young people are a source of immense opportunity for the international community, underscoring the importance of nurturing them. The fact is, the future of our interconnected world hinges on the development and empowerment of young Africans. Their potential is not just Africa's asset; it is the world's.

In this transformative landscape, Ghanaian-American Deniece Laurent-Mantey, sees this as a chance for unprecedented economic collaboration. Recently appointed as the Executive Director of the Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement within the Biden administration, her unique perspective is instrumental in fostering collaboration between Africa and the United States, making her a critical bridge between the two as Africa emerges as a future economic powerhouse. Laurent-Mantey articulates this vision, stating, “The currency of our generation is Africa’s innovation . The convergence of digital technology, arts, and entrepreneurship presents unparalleled economic prospects, where partnerships can flourish."

Joining her are other remarkable young Africans like Areej Noor, a Somali-American, entrepreneur who draws inspiration from a lineage of influential women's rights activists. Through her company Statement, she is championing the untapped creative and commercial potential of African and African Diaspora female filmmakers on the global stage. "Our mission is to bridge the gap between African and diaspora women filmmakers and the international market,” Noor passionately declared. “It's about magnifying African voices on a global scale, unlocking untapped opportunities for creativity and commerce."

Chido Mpemba, Zimbabwean by heritage, the youngest diplomat in the African Union's history, and the African Union's Special Envoy on Youth, embodies the boundless potential of Africa's young people, the demographic poised to reshape global economics. Her advocacy for youth development issues and partnerships to catalyze social and policy change present compelling opportunities for engagement in Africa's rapidly evolving economic landscape. "Africa's youth are driving social and economic change across the continent,” she emphasized. “We are change-makers, and partnerships enabling us to catalyze meaningful social and policy change offer significant potential for those looking to engage with Africa's bright future."

This demographic shift signifies not just a numerical change but a transformation of global geopolitics, economics, and culture. Africa's youth will play an instrumental role in shaping these developments, making it imperative to recognize the significance of investing in their development and empowerment. Initiatives like the Mastercard Foundation's commitment to provide employment for 30 million young Africans by 2030 underscore the potential for economic growth and opportunity.

For those seeking opportunities in this demographic transformation, it represents a compelling story of change and evolution, one that offers immense potential for investment, innovation, and collaboration with African institutions. As Africa readies itself to become a future economic powerhouse, the world must recognize that the continent's success is intertwined with global progress and prosperity. Africa is not just the future; it is the driving force shaping our shared destiny and the key to unlocking unprecedented economic potential.

Mastercard Foundation's Incredible Africans session during the United Nations General Assembly