Ministry for Foreign Affairs organising flights for Swedes to leave Israel

SWEDEN, October 11 - Published

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is preparing to help Swedes in Israel to leave the country by means of assisted departure flights, most likely from Tel Aviv. This is being organised in close collaboration with other Nordic countries.

The reasons behind the decision are that the security situation has not improved, there is a risk of the conflict escalating and the capacity of regular flights is reduced.

The Ministry will contact those Swedes who have registered on the list on Sweden Abroad for Israel and Palestine. 

