Wearable Healthcare Devices Market is Expected to Reach $30.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wearable healthcare devices industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future. As technological advancements continue to reshape the healthcare landscape, these innovative gadgets are set to play an increasingly pivotal role in monitoring and managing individuals' health. With the integration of AI, IoT, and biosensors, wearable devices will not only track basic metrics like heart rate and activity levels but also provide real-time insights into various medical conditions, enabling early disease detection and personalized treatment recommendations. Moreover, the industry's expansion will be fueled by a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and the convenience of remote monitoring, ultimately empowering individuals to take proactive control of their well-being. As the boundaries of wearable healthcare technology continue to be pushed, it promises a brighter and healthier future for individuals worldwide.

Wearable Healthcare Devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $16.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $30.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing awareness of fitness, lifestyle, and home healthcare, development of technologically advanced products and growing geriatric population and subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic diseases are the major factors driving the wearable healthcare devices market’s growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=81753973

Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $16.2 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $30.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% Market Size Available for 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, device type, grade type, distribution channel, application and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and 5G Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness of fitness, lifestyle, and home healthcare

Wearable Healthcare Devices market major players covered in the report, such as:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Apple Inc. (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Fitbit Inc. (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Garmin Ltd. (US)

Dexcom Inc. (US)

Masimo Corporation (US)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

BioTelemetry Inc. (US)

Preventice Solutions Inc. (US)

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (US)

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd. (China)

MediBioSense Ltd. (UK)

VitalConnect (US)

Cyrcadia Health Inc. (US)

Ten3T Healthcare (India)

Verily Life Sciences (US)

MinttiHealth (China)

Bio-Beat (Israel)

Biotricity Inc. (US)

iHealth Lab Inc. (US)

Vivalink (US)

Gentag (US)

and Among Others

Buy a Wearable Healthcare Devices Industry Report (250 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=81753973

This report categorizes the wearable healthcare devices market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product

Trackers

Smartwatches

Pathes

Smart Clothing

By Device Type

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Multiparameter Tracker ECG\Heart Rate Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors Pulse Oximeters Glucose Monitoring Devices Wrist Actigraphs Polysomnography Devices Sleep Monitoring Devices Fetal monitoring and Obstetric Devices Neuromonitoring Devices Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Traditional Diagnostic Tests Pain Management Devices Rehabilitation Devices Respiratory Therapy Devices Insulin Pumps



By Grade Type

Consumer-Grade Wearable Healthcare Devices

Clinical-Grade Wearable Healthcare Devices

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Online Channel

Hypermarkets

By Application

General Health and Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=81753973

The key stakeholders in the Wearable Healthcare Devices market include:

Consumers: Individuals who use wearable healthcare devices to monitor their own health and wellness, making informed decisions about their lifestyles and healthcare.

Healthcare Providers: Doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who use data from wearable devices to track patient health, provide personalized care, and make treatment recommendations.

Healthcare Institutions: Hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations that may implement wearable devices as part of their remote monitoring and patient care strategies.

Wearable Device Manufacturers: Companies that design, develop, and produce wearable healthcare devices, including tech giants like Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung, as well as specialized medical device manufacturers.

Health Insurance Companies: Insurers interested in promoting preventive healthcare and reducing healthcare costs by incentivizing the use of wearable devices among policyholders.

Regulatory Bodies: Government agencies such as the FDA in the United States, which regulate the safety and effectiveness of wearable healthcare devices to ensure they meet medical standards.

Researchers and Academia: Scientists and academic institutions that conduct research on wearable healthcare technology to advance its capabilities and applications.

Investors and Venture Capitalists: Those who provide funding to startups and companies in the wearable healthcare device space, driving innovation and market growth.

Retailers: Businesses that sell wearable healthcare devices through physical stores or online platforms, making them accessible to consumers.

Data Analytics and AI Companies: Organizations specializing in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, which develop algorithms and platforms to analyze and derive insights from the vast amount of data generated by wearable devices.

Privacy Advocates and Consumer Advocacy Groups: Entities focused on ensuring the privacy and security of user data collected by wearable devices and advocating for ethical practices in the industry.

Government and Policy Makers: Officials who shape healthcare policies and regulations related to wearable devices, including issues like data privacy, reimbursement, and healthcare standards.

These stakeholders collectively shape the wearable healthcare devices market and contribute to its growth and development.

Recent Developments:

In April 2021 Fitbit, Inc. (US) Launched Fitbit Luxe.

In June 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Launched fetal and maternal pods and patches for continuous, non-invasive monitoring of maternal heart rate, fetal heart rate, and uterine activity with a single-use, 48-hour, disposable electrode patch.

In March 2020, Fitbit, Inc. (US) partnered with FibriCheck to deliver a CE-marked Heart Health Detection App to Fitbit smartwatch users in Europe.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Wearable Healthcare Devices Market:

What are the recent trends affecting the wearable healthcare devices market?

Recent trends affecting the wearable healthcare devices market are the COVID-19 outbreak, increasing awareness of fitness, lifestyle, and home healthcare and growing geriatric population and subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic diseases.

What are the major product of wearable healthcare devices market?

The wearable healthcare devices market is segmented into trackers, smartwatches, patches and smart clothing based on product. In 2020, the trackers segment accounted for the largest share. Development of technologically advanced products and increasing awareness of fitness and lifestyle are major drivers.

Who are the key players in the wearable healthcare devices market?

The key players in this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Apple Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Fitbit Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Garmin Ltd. (US), DexCom Inc. (US), Masimo Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), BioTelemetry Inc. (US), Preventice Solutions Inc. (US), iRhythm Technologies Inc. (US), Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd. (China), MediBioSense Ltd. (UK), VitalConnect (US), Cyrcadia Health Inc. (US), Ten3T Healthcare (India), Verily Life Sciences (US), MinttiHealth (China), Bio-Beat (Israel), Biotricity Inc. (US), iHealth Lab Inc. (US), VivaLink (US), and Gentag (US).

Which are the major grade type of wearable healthcare devices market?

Based on grade type, the wearable healthcare devices market has been segmented into consumer grade and clinical grade. In 2020, the consumer grade segment accounted for the largest share of the wearable healthcare devices market. Development of technologically advanced products and robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks for uninterrupted healthcare services are driving the growth of this segment.

Which are the major distribution channel of wearable healthcare devices market?

Based on distribution channel, the wearable healthcare devices market has been segmented into pharmacies, online channel and hypermarkets. In 2020, the pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share of the wearable healthcare devices market. Growing geriatric population and subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic diseases and Growing investments, funds, and grants are driving the growth of this segment.

What are the major applications of wearable healthcare devices market?

Based on applications, the wearable healthcare devices market has been segmented into general health and fitness, remote patient monitoring and home healthcare. In 2020, the general health and fitness segment accounted for the largest share of the wearable healthcare devices market. Increasing penetration of smartphones and the growing number of smartphone-based healthcare devices and Growing investments, funds, and grants are driving the growth of this segment.

Which region is lucrative for the wearable healthcare devices market?

Like India and Japan, the emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region will be the lucrative markets for wearable healthcare devices market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=81753973

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the wearable healthcare devices market by product, device type, grade type, distribution channel, application, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa,

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies2.

To track and analyze company developments such as acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and product launches & approvals in the wearable healthcare devices market.

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary “Competitive Leadership Mapping” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

Related Reports:

IoT Medical Devices Market

Home Healthcare Market

Telehealth & Telemedicine Market

Wound Care Market

Medical Device Connectivity Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wearable-medical-device-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wearable-medical-device.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com