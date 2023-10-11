TAIWAN, October 11 - President Tsai addresses opening of 2023 Yushan Forum

On the morning of October 11, President Tsai Ing-wen addressed the opening of the 2023 Yushan Forum. President Tsai said that the New Southbound Policy lies at the core of our Indo-Pacific strategy, and that we are sending a message to the world that in the face of the mounting threats of authoritarianism and climate change, as well as a global restructuring of supply chains, Taiwan is a secure and reliable partner. She also stated that Taiwan is, in no small way, a part of the solution to the challenges facing our region, and that we will continue to deepen our ties with our New Southbound Policy partners and other like-minded countries, and do our part to ensure the prosperity of all in the Indo-Pacific.

A transcript of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Let me first give a warm welcome to all of today's participants. Thank you all for attending the Yushan Forum.

Special thanks go to President [Russ Joseph] Kun and Former Prime Minister [Scott] Morrison. Thank you for participating in the forum, demonstrating your support for Taiwan and for a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The Yushan Forum now enters its seventh year. Since the forum's establishment in 2017, over 3000 people have taken part, including more than 230 international leaders, scholars, and experts from 26 countries.

We launched the New Southbound Policy when I took office in 2016. Through this policy, we seek to advance our cooperation with policy partner countries across a wide range of fields. And one integral part of this effort is the Yushan Forum, a platform for regional dialogue.

In each year of this forum, discussions have focused on the pivotal roles Asia and the Indo-Pacific region play in the global economy. Another key theme is advancing and broadening our regional cooperation, which helps foster an outlook among our partners in the Indo-Pacific for shared prosperity and development.

As the WHO in May this year announced the end of global emergency status for COVID-19, we are now entering a new era, one with many new and evolving challenges. With the theme of ''Starting a New Blueprint for Asian Development,'' this year's forum will initiate conversations on how our region can adapt and prepare for these challenges. I hope our exchanges today can help us build on the successes of the New Southbound Policy so far, and foster more inclusive and resilient growth with our partners.

Over the past seven years, we have taken our economic cooperation with New Southbound Policy countries to new heights. And I am proud to say that today, our ties are stronger than ever.

In 2022, our two-way trade with New Southbound Policy countries exceeded 180 billion US dollars, up 88 percent from 2016. That same year, our exports to these countries reached 96.9 billion US dollars, an increase of 64 percent on 2016. Both of these figures represent record highs.

Our investment in New Southbound Policy countries has also increased considerably. All together, Taiwanese firms, whether operating from Taiwan or third countries, have invested more than 100 billion US dollars in major New Southbound Policy countries. Importantly, their investment has helped create millions of jobs.

It is also worth noting that between 2016 and 2022, cumulative investment in Taiwan from New Southbound Policy countries amounted to 5.4 billion US dollars, with 2.1 billion US dollars in 2022 alone. In total, this is an eight-fold increase from 2016.

Taiwanese banks have also expanded their services in New Southbound Policy countries. As of this year, there are 339 branches and other types of establishments, up 70 percent from 2016.

And we are also in the process of establishing 10 medical centers in seven ASEAN countries, helping to expand local medical and health industries.

Tourist flows have also increased very substantially. From just January to July this year, we have seen more than 2.73 million arrivals from New Southbound Policy countries, accounting for about 84 percent of the total for that period. Taiwan is also listed as one of the top choices in the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), demonstrating that Taiwan's friendliness and respect for diverse cultures have earned the recognition of the international community.

Taiwan is now a preferred place for students from ASEAN countries and India. From degree and exchange programs to research in numerous fields, our academic collaboration has truly blossomed. Since 2016, Taiwan's schools have welcomed more than 200,000 students from countries including Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. We are glad to see that some of these students have chosen to stay in Taiwan and work with us to advance our connections with their home countries.

Taiwan has unique strengths in the high-tech sector, and we are seeking to integrate those strengths into a digital New Southbound initiative. This initiative aims to help partner countries in their efforts to develop smart manufacturing and transition into digital economies.

Taiwan is a free and democratic society with a vibrant economy and sound legal infrastructure. Moreover, Taiwan ranked sixth in the International Institute for Management Development's, that is, IMD's World Competitiveness Ranking published earlier this year.

With the fast changing global landscape of recent years, Taiwan has shown remarkable resilience. It has established itself as one of the major contributors to economic prosperity and stability in the region. And our strengths in technology and manufacturing have proven to be indispensable in the restructuring of regional and global supply chains.

Security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region have garnered significant global attention. From the G7 and the recent Camp David summits, to the European Parliament, UK Parliament, and the US Congress, a consistent message has emerged, that is, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region are essential to the security and prosperity of the international community. And security and stability in the Taiwan Strait are a crucial component.

Here, I want to express my sincere thanks to these and the many other voices of support. Through our engagement with the world, we are showing that Taiwan is a shining example of democracy, a responsible actor, and a force for good.

The New Southbound Policy lies at the core of our Indo-Pacific strategy. Through this, we are sending a message to the world that in the face of the mounting threats of authoritarianism and climate change, as well as a global restructuring of supply chains, Taiwan is a secure and reliable partner. Through testing times, Taiwan has stood firm, and we will continue to contribute to peace and prosperity around the world.

I want everyone concerned with the Indo-Pacific to know that Taiwan is, in no small way, a part of the solution to the challenges facing our region.

Now, as we navigate a path toward more inclusive and resilient development, we will continue to deepen our ties with our New Southbound Policy partners and other like-minded countries, and do our part to ensure the prosperity of all in the Indo-Pacific.

I look forward to this forum continuing to be an important part of that vision.

I wish you all a successful and productive forum. Thank you.

Also present at the forum were President Kun of the Republic of Nauru, Member of Parliament and former Prime Minister of Australia Morrison, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, Japanese House of Representatives Member and Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council Chairman Furuya Keiji, and US Senior Official for APEC Matt Murray.