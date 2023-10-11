WEMIX PTE. LTD. Invested in Five Chinese Game Developers Through Blockchain Game-specialized Fund

WEMIX PTE. LTD., a Wemade subsidiary based in Singapore, has invested in five Chinese game developers through a blockchain game-specialized fund created with Mirana Ventures.

Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEMIX PTE. LTD., a Wemade subsidiary based in Singapore, has invested in five Chinese game developers through a blockchain game-specialized fund created with Mirana Ventures.

30 million USD joint investments fund with Mirana Ventures, an investments division of a global digital assets exchange Bybit

Investments in game developers of diverse genres including MMORPG, card battle, sports, and strategy simulation

Plans to continue and expand investments in Chinese blockchain game developers



This March, WEMIX PTE. LTD. started a fund to foster blockchain gaming companies with great potential and expand the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem. Mirana Ventures, a joint investor in the fund, is an investments division of Bybit. 6.4 million USD of the 30 million USD fund was used.

The five investees are working on games of various genres including MMORPG, card battle, and sports. All five games will onboard WEMIX PLAY, a blockchain game platform of WEMIX3.0. Details of the games will be announced on WEMIX PLAY.

WEMIX PTE. LTD. and Mirana Ventures are working closely together to discover and foster projects with great potential in China. Both parties also support the investees with their blockchain market expertise and continue looking for promising projects.

The company plans to continue and expand investments in Chinese blockchain game developers.

Detailed information on the blockchain games serviced on WEMIX PLAY can be found on the official website at www.wemixplay.com .

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

