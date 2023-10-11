Submit Release
Correction - Autolus Therapeutics to report third quarter 2023 financial results and host conference call on November 2, 2023

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results and operational highlights before open of US markets on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 am ET/1:00 pm GMT to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. Conference call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible on the events section of Autolus’ website.

