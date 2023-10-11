Ultimus LeverPoint Acclaimed in 2023 Global Custodian Survey

Ultimus LeverPoint once again outperforms its peers in the annual Global Custodian Survey, validating its delivery of superior service

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions (Ultimus LeverPoint) is delighted to share that it has attained an exceptional score of 6.90 out of 7.00 in the 2023 Private Equity Fund Administration Survey by Global Custodian. This impressive achievement places Ultimus LeverPoint ahead of its competitors, surpassing global averages across all nine relevant categories surveyed. Moreover, it secured the highest ranking in the survey among managers with assets exceeding $1 billion.



Ultimus LeverPoint has once again received recognition in the survey results for its unwavering commitment to a client-centric and technology-driven service model, marking the third consecutive year of such accolades. Despite the industry's fluctuations and headwinds over the past 12 months, Ultimus LeverPoint continues to invest in its people and technology. As a result, the survey findings emphasize that Ultimus LeverPoint's deliberate efforts consistently enhance the experiences of its asset manager clients and their investors.

Global Custodian (GC) conducts an annual independent survey, evaluating private equity firms based on the quality of services received from third-party fund administrators. This survey, which involves collaboration between the private equity firms and GC, encompasses crucial administration aspects for fund managers, including client service, technology, reporting to general partners and limited partners, onboarding, compliance, and more. In recognition of its performance in the 2023 Global Custodian survey, Ultimus LeverPoint has earned nominations for three awards at the upcoming Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards.

Survey responses included comments from clients that validate the firms’ client-centric approach. According to the survey report, one client commented: “We made the conscious decision to consolidate all of our funds with Ultimus LeverPoint, moving funds from a prior relationship where the quality of service and technical expertise of the staff did not compare to the service we received from Ultimus LeverPoint. We have continued to use them for subsequent funds and are working on opportunities to continue to develop the relationship over time with additional service offerings.”

Jim Cass, President of Ultimus LeverPoint, emphasizes that the recognition in the GC Private Equity Fund Administration survey reflects not only the loyalty of its clients but also the commendable efforts of Ultimus associates. “I take great pride in the daily efforts of our teams as they collaborate with and provide solid support to our clients. I want to express my gratitude to our dedicated associates for their commitment and tireless work.” He adds, “We are dedicated to the ongoing enhancement of our core platforms and solutions while adopting cutting-edge technology, allowing for more integration and customization on a client-by-client basis. We acknowledge the importance of meeting the rising requirements for data while ensuring efficient, timely, and valuable data access.”

Kelly Ramsey Gooch, EVP, Client Relationship Officer at Ultimus LeverPoint, explains that the annual survey reiterates the firm's strong commitment to a client-centric service model, a sentiment that resonates deeply with clients. She underscores that interactions with both current and prospective clients significantly influence and drive the firm’s actions and decisions. “This year's survey scores reflect our team’s dedication to enhancing the experiences of our clients and their investors.” She adds, “Ultimus LeverPoint continually seeks opportunities to provide the best possible solutions and support our clients in achieving success.” While pleased with the excellent scores, she acknowledges the ongoing need for precision to consistently earn the trust and business of their clients.

Notable takeaways from the 2023 survey results include:

Ultimus LeverPoint achieved a remarkable overall score of 6.90, surpassing the industry's average of 6.09.

The firm’s individual category scores outperformed industry average scores in all nine applicable categories surveyed.

The firm received a perfect 7.0 in technology, well above the industry average of 5.85.

As a result of its survey scores, Ultimus LeverPoint received two important accreditations from Global Custodian: Global Outperformer, which signifies that the firm’s overall score exceeds the industry average score. Category Outperformer, indicating that the firm’s score in one or more categories was higher than the industry average score.

As a result of its survey scores, Ultimus LeverPoint has been nominated for the following Private Equity Administration awards: Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year Private Equity Fund Administrator: Client Service Private Equity Fund Administrator: Capital Draw Downs & Distributions



About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients. Providing accounting and fund administration solutions to nearly 220 firms and more than $230B in AUA, Ultimus LeverPoint represents a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures.

Whether outsourcing a new fund or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 425 associates provides operational excellence to meet every need and is dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 975 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.







