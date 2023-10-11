Submit Release
FAT Brands Inc. to Participate in The ThinkEquity Conference

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 13 other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 19, 2023 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Andy Wiederhorn, Chairman of FAT Brands, will be presenting at 11:30 AM ET on October 19th. Management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at FAT Brands Inc. - Events & Presentations.

For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns approximately 2,300 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Investor Relations:
ICR
Michelle Michalski
IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com
646-277-1224

Media Relations:
Ali Lloyd
alloyd@fatbrands.com
435-760-6168

###


