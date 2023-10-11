XWELL Unveils New Corporate Identity and Enhanced Website for its Leading Airport Spa Brand, Xpres Spa®

Changes designed to improve user experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) ("XWELL" or the "Company"), an authority in wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced a new brand identity and website redesign for its airport spa brand XpresSpa™, which will now be visually represented as Xpres Spa®. Coinciding with Xpres Spa’s 20th anniversary, the new website launch and logo aligns with management’s ongoing focus to improve the user experience and drive sales growth in its flagship airport business.



The Xpres Spa rebrand reflects the Company’s continued effort to bring restorative, regenerative and reinvigorating products and services to travelers, strengthening its market position with a modern aesthetic and intuitive website.

From a design and brand equity perspective, the new airport spa logo features a combination of the shape of ancient sundials and the warm, restorative powers of the sun. This “modern sunshine” palette captures the invitational, trustworthy and authentic nature of Xpres Spa, exemplified by the passion, knowledge, optimism and friendliness of its team members. Distinctively, the new space between “Xpres” and “Spa” further reflects the value of personal restoration, especially while on the go.

In addition to unveiling its new corporate identity, Xpres Spa is launching a completely new website designed with its customers' needs and preferences in mind. To ensure accessibility and engagement, the new website is optimized for various devices from mobile, tablet and desktop. It also features an updated menu of services such as stretch as well as a new scheduling tool allowing travelers to make appointments for services before they arrive at the airport. Guests can explore Xpres Spa’s new website at www.xpresspa.com.

“We’re incredibly proud of this new identity and website for our flagship in-airport brand, and we’re especially excited for what it represents for current and future guests,” said XWELL Chief Executive Officer Scott Milford. “With the ongoing challenges of air travel today, we want to strengthen our ability to offer travelers effective ways to decompress, and these changes help to serve this goal.”

The new logo and branding are expected to be systematically and cost-effectively integrated in Xpres Spa locations over the coming months and will be accompanied by a new sound and scent program, further contributing to Xpres Spa’s desire to be an oasis for travelers.

“It is essential for an organization’s branding to align with its mission, and this refreshed identity achieves just that for Xpres Spa,” said XWELL Chief Marketing Officer Pablo Henderson. “Our spas are welcoming, comforting and rejuvenating spaces. Your spirits are reinvigorated while you’re in an Xpres Spa. We’re excited to bolster this journey for our current guests, and we look forward to welcoming new ones to join us.”

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating multiple brands: XpresSpa®, Treat™, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 30 locations in 14 airports globally.

Treat is a travel wellness brand and a fully integrated concept blending technology with traditional brick and mortar offerings to provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being for travelers.

Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques in Florida and represents the first step in building the Company’s retail portfolio outside the airport.

XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.



Forward-Looking Statements

