Ubiquitech Software Corporation Retains Vitello Capital Ltd. to Aid Strategic Planning and Assess Global Acquisition Opportunities

DENVER, CO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU), is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Vitello Capital, Ltd. Vitello specializes in analyzing business operational efficiencies and assessing transactional opportunities. More specifically, Vitello brings expertise in restructuring cost analysis, acquisition capital structure and growth metrics analysis.

The Company expects this business relationship to better help with all aspects of Ubiquitech Software Corporation, its joint ventures, and subsidiaries, moving forward, and to improve the image and structure of the Company.

CEO James Ballas said “The Company is excited to be working with Vitello and believes that this announcement will help the Company to become better positioned for the growth that is needed. They bring over thirty years of successful business expertise to the table. Specifically, they are working on a combination of corporate restructuring in conjunction with the discovery and assimilation of additional strategic business opportunities. The company looks forward to sharing additional corporate developments with the investment community soon.”

We encourage shareholders to visit our official Twitter account for more updates: www.twitter.com/CorporateUbqu.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp.

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannazALL™ seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannazALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL™

CannazALL™ CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL™ CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL™ brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL™ continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL™ offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, Topicals, and Pet products @ www.Cannazall.com

Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Ubiquitech Software Corporation annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact / Investor relations

IR@UbiquitechSoftwareCorp.com