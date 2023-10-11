International Recruitment Platform Workforce360 Selects authID’s Identity Services for Automated Candidate Onboarding

Adding best-in-class identity fraud prevention to secure and streamline a global recruitment marketplace.

Denver, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of innovative biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, and Workforce360 , an international SaaS recruitment platform, today announced that they recently signed an agreement to leverage authID’s identity verification services to automate identity document collection and streamline the delivery of trusted candidates to their network of recruitment agents and enterprise customers.

authID was selected by Workforce360 because of its ability to deliver a fully orchestrated identity document capture and authentication solution that is fast, accurate, user-friendly, and globally focused. Responding to the increasing need for skilled and unskilled laborers in Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries, Workforce360 presents a suite of digital solutions designed to streamline the process of overseas recruitment. At the forefront is its Global Recruit Applicant Tracking System, providing employers a transparent platform to efficiently recruit overseas manpower at scale. Workforce360 bridges the gap between GCC employers and a global network of overseas recruitment agencies, offering broader access to a diverse pool of candidates worldwide.

“authID’s seamless identity document verification solution was far superior in meeting our demands for speed, precision and accuracy,” said Alexander de Oliveira, CEO of Workforce360. “Providing our valued network of agents and employers with fast, high-volume recruitment is paramount to our mission. authID helps us facilitate the necessary transparency so employers can focus on their core business, while our platform transforms digital global recruitment.”

Workforce360 will speed up candidate recruitment by deploying authID’s document-based identity verification that automates authentication of over 12,000 government IDs and passports from 200 countries and territories. Offering an easy, intuitive user experience delivered in any browser, along with OCR and auto-population of credential data into the Workforce360 platform, authID helps Workforce360 drive hiring efficiencies with fast, streamlined onboarding.

“authID is committed to delivering the best identity document verification solution in the market that eliminates identity fraud, while delivering the fastest and easiest user experience,” said Rhon Daguro CEO of authID.ai. “We are excited to help Workforce360 deliver the highest levels of speed, transparency and identity trust in international workforce recruitment.”

For further information about how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover, contact us .

About authID Inc.

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures cyber-savvy enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device” for every customer or employee login and transaction. Through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform, authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity, eliminating any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device and preventing cybercriminals from taking over accounts. authID combines digital onboarding, FIDO2 login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience – delivering identity verification in 700ms. Establishing a biometric root of trust for each user that is bound to their accounts and provisioned devices, authID stops fraud at onboarding, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the faster, frictionless, and more accurate user identity experience demanded by operators of today’s digital ecosystems. For more information, go to www.authID.ai.

About Workforce360

Workforce360 is a next generation B2B SaaS platform designed for the overseas recruitment of skilled and unskilled labor. Its mission is to simplify overseas recruitment, which is achieved by digitally transforming the manual and traditional overseas recruitment process. Workforce360 connects employers from the GCC countries with overseas recruitment agents around the world, to ensure a straightforward and efficient hiring process. Enabling employers to recruit manpower at scale in a transparent environment. For more information, visit www.workforce360.org .

authID Media Contact

Rhon Daguro

CEO

InvestorRelations@authid.ai