RunMyJobs by Redwood Software Achieves SAP® Certified Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Software announced today that RunMyJobs has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. The latest achievement in Redwood’s deep partnership with SAP enables organizations undergoing RISE digital transformation to maintain continuous operations while automating their mission-critical business processes across any technology stack.



“Redwood has been committed to enabling SAP customers since 2004 and RunMyJobs is the number one recommended enterprise job scheduler for SAP,” said Redwood CEO Kevin Greene. “We are committed to accelerating the RISE journey for SAP customers as they transition to S/4HANA. Redwood uniquely delivers SAP customers’ assurance that their mission-critical processes will run without interruption inside and outside of SAP during this pivotal change.”

SAP customers using RunMyJobs benefit from:

A modern SaaS solution built for the cloud, with no performance slowdowns as customers scale up and updates delivered in one click.

Keeping a clean core with out-of-the-box integrations for S/4HANA, BTP and other SAP solutions, co-developed on an ongoing basis.

Continuous operations and complete control over their processes during their RISE transition, with real-time visibility from a single pane of glass.

A flexible and future-proof solution that seamlessly connects systems and data no matter how the underlying technology stack evolves.

Additionally, RunMyJobs customers benefit from the best customer support and highest Service Level Agreements (SLAs) in the industry, with 24/7 availability and 15-minute response times.

RunMyJobs is an SAP Partner Spotlight app available on the SAP Store .

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for RunMyJobs integrates with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.

