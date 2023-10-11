SHARP Canada Introduces Two New Appliances to its Innovative Kitchen Appliances Portfolio

MISSISAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARP Electronics of Canada Ltd. (SECL), a subsidiary of SHARP Corporation, today announced the launch of two new kitchen appliances - SMD2443JSC Microwave Drawer™ Oven with Sensor Cook and 24-inch Bottom-Freezer Counter-Depth Refrigerator SJB1257HSC. SHARP has been consistently expanding its innovative kitchen appliances portfolio in Canada, and these new additions strengthen its position in the premium compact kitchen space.



“The SMD2443JSC Microwave Drawer™ Oven with Sensor Cook is our next step in advancing the modern kitchen, and we're excited to see the benefits this appliance will bring to home cooks everywhere. It makes the premium built-in kitchen of your dreams more accessible than ever before. Classic stainless-steel design with a modern, angled touch control panel compliments your style. The built-in airflow control lets you choose between proud or flush mount installation in an island, peninsula, standard cabinetry, or beneath other 24-inch built-in appliances,” shared Alex Litvinov, Product Manager, Consumer Solutions, SHARP Electronics of Canada.

“The SHARP SMD2443JSC Microwave Drawer™ Oven with Sensor Cook features our Easy Touch Automatic Drawer system to gently open the drawer with the touch of a button. Use the same button or give the drawer a small nudge, and it closes smoothly. The even, gliding action and solid construction help prevent liquids from spilling during opening and closing. The SMD2443JSC can be wiped with a damp cloth inside and out for quick and easy cleanup. Audible signals can be turned on or off, and the control panel can be locked down to prevent accidental operation by small children and while cleaning,” added Alex Litvinov. The SHARP SMD2443JSC Microwave Drawer™ Oven, proudly engineered and assembled in our factory in Memphis, Tennessee, will be available in Canada by end of October 2023.”

Talking about the new SJB1257HSC 24-inch Bottom-Freezer Counter Depth 11.5 cu. ft. Refrigerator, David Servos, Director, Sales - Consumer Solutions, SHARP Electronics of Canada, shared, “Futuristic vision and original innovation have always been a top priority for SHARP, especially when we look to propel our brand promise of Simply Better Living to help consumers live healthier lifestyles. The recent addition of the Bottom-Freezer Counter Depth Refrigerator is our next step in the same direction.”

“Whether you are looking to downsize your main refrigerator, add a second refrigerator , or choosing a practical and energy-efficient solution for a second home, the ‘Eco Mode’ and ‘Vacation Mode’ gives you the flexibility you need to best fit your lifestyle. No matter your situation, the SJB1257HSC 24-inch Bottom-Freezer Counter Depth Refrigerator is a perfect addition,” added David Servos.



Standing tall and slim, the sleek and contemporary stainless-steel SJB1257HSC is fingerprint and smudge resistant. The reversible door option is a thoughtful finishing touch to accommodate compact spaces. An innovative space-saving refrigerator with well-designed storage solutions, the SJB1257HSC includes two shelves, a spacious 4.2 cu. ft. freezer with three drawers, and a removable wine rack for quick and easy organization.

The settings for the SHARP SJB1257HSC are at your fingertips with a bright, easy-to-read LED display and Electronic Temperature Control for each compartment. The Multi Air Flow distribution system helps to adjust the internal temperatures throughout the refrigerator quickly, while Freeze Boost brings an extra chill to the freezer when you need it. The dual-purpose Fresh Converter Drawer can be set to Chiller for fresh foods or Crisper to keep your fruits and vegetables crisp and delicious. Auto Defrost helps remove frost buildup in the freezer, so you always have the most storage space available.

With SHARP, it’s Simply Better Living.

The SJB1257HSC 24 in. Bottom-Freezer Counter Depth Refrigerator is Now Available to order.

Learn more about SMD2443JSC Microwave Drawer™ Oven: https://SHARP.ca/en/product/home-cooking-smd2443jsc

Learn more SJB1257HSC 24 in. Bottom-Freezer Counter Depth Refrigerator: https://SHARP.ca/en/products/home-cooking-refrigerators

About SHARP Electronics of Canada Ltd

SHARP Electronics of Canada Ltd. (SECL) is a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of Osaka-based SHARP Corporation, founded in 1912. Since its founding, SHARP Corporation has evolved into a brand recognized for creating new possibilities with its original technologies and products. Here in Canada, we are proud to be one of the first five sales companies established outside Japan in 1974. As one of SHARP Corporation's first five subsidiaries established outside of Japan, SHARP Electronics of Canada will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in September 2024.

At SHARP Canada, we are driven by the vision of “Simply Better Living”. The company continues to grow in Canada by marketing and supporting a diverse range of Consumer and Business Solutions. From our unique line of cooking and air purification appliances, comprehensive offering of SHARP-NEC commercial displays, and a breadth of office solutions including high-quality multi-function printers and Dynabook laptops, SHARP is well positioned to drive the positive opportunities to change the way we work, collaborate, amplify communication, and enjoy life.

SHARP has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies.

For more information on SHARP’s products, visit our website at https://sharp.ca/. Become a fan of SHARP business products on Facebook , follow us on X , LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

