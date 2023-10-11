Submit Release
NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter 2023 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, November 6, 2023. The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time (EST).  

Earnings Conference Call Details 
Interested parties may pre-register for the webcast or obtain a user-specific access code to join the live conference call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About NXP Semiconductors 

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) brings together bright minds to create breakthrough technologies that make the connected world better, safer and more secure. As a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is pushing boundaries in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets while delivering solutions that advance a more sustainable future. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 34,500 team members in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $13.21 billion in 2022. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

