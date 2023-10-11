XO announces exclusive partnership with C3

Two tech-forward companies come together to reimagine dining onboard private jets and bring private flyers even more choice

New York October 11, 2023: XO , the world’s premier private aviation network, has announced an exclusive partnership with C3, the innovative food and beverage company, to reimagine dining onboard private jets and bring flyers even more choice.

XO – the company that revolutionized air mobility by bringing transparent pricing and more efficient and instant booking options to more than 2,400 safety-vetted aircraft – now delivers flyers a portfolio of world-class culinary brands to be enjoyed inflight with just a tap of their mobile device.

Beginning this month, flyers on select shared flights from New York to South Florida, its most popular shared flight route, can now savor the same world-class C3 culinary delights they're used to on the ground – while in the sky. Through this exclusive partnership, flyers can also build their own bespoke catering menu from multiple restaurants all in one order. This personalized dining experience from top restaurants is a first in aviation.

Sergey Petrossov, Chief Growth and Digital Officer at Vista said: “Private flyers recognize XO for the efficiency we bring to the end-to-end private flying experience. Through our advanced technology and mobile app – which enhances private jet accessibility, transparency, and the value of its offerings – XO is built to provide private flyers with more choice. Our shared flights from New York to Florida continue to grow and resemble how this industry is moving towards more innovative flying solutions.

As companies that share a commitment to innovation and excellence, we are excited to partner with C3. Like XO, they utilize technology to create an accessible and elevated experience – in their case, through world-class culinary talent.”

Sam Nazarian, Founder at C3, said: “We are so thrilled and humbled to disrupt the most coveted world of aviation with the world of C3’s culinary brands and technology as we partner with the exceptional, best-in-class team at XO. With this partnership, C3 has developed a custom pre-ordering technology, ‘GO by Citizens,’ for XO passengers, so we can meet each client’s cravings with ease and efficiency.”

The collaboration presents unique, innovative dining selections from seven C3 culinary concepts: the health-conscious offerings of Plant Nation, the Tuscan flavors of Dario Cecchini’s Cicci di Carne, the Mediterranean flavors of Soom Soom, the Mexican flavors of Hecho Libre, Krispy Rice from the team behind sbe’s iconic sushi concept, Katsuya, European-inspired breakfast by EllaMia, delicious sweets from Cindy Lou’s Cookies, and many more to come — these seven concepts are just the beginning.

Upon booking, XO provides each eligible client with a personalized link, allowing them to customize their inflight dining experience according to their preference through C3’s proprietary ‘GO by Citizens’ technology. With XO, choice is the ultimate freedom.

ABOUT XO

XO is revolutionizing the private aviation industry by combining data intelligence with distinct, elevated service to allow you to reach anywhere in the world, anytime, just by reaching for a mobile device.

XO has built an open future for private aviation with more transparency, efficiency, and accessibility than ever before. Members and clients have access to the Vista Members' fleet of 360+ aircraft and the safety-vetted XO alliance fleet of 2,100+ private aircraft, covering the full spectrum of cabin classes. Flyers can book an entire aircraft or individual seats through the XO mobile app, website, or an XO aviation advisor.

XO is part of Vista — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More XO information and news at www.flyxo.com

XO Global LLC is not a direct air carrier and does not operate any aircraft. All flights will be operated by properly licensed U.S. or foreign air carriers. All Shared Flights are Public Charters organized by XO Global LLC under 14 CFR Part 380. Shared flights are subject to XO's Public Charter Operator Participant Agreement and all services are subject to the terms and conditions available at flyxo.com/legal. Fla. Seller of Travel Ref. No. ST42114.

ABOUT C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, Brookfield Properties, a fully-integrated, global real estate services company, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's culinary brands co-exist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3-established shared kitchens, Citizens culinary markets, and mobile delivery with the next-gen GO by Citizens app. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa’Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, Plant Nation, El Pollo Verde, Stonie Bowls, Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo, Me Tacos by Tastemade, Citizens Pizza and more. Additionally, C3 has partnered with California-based Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean and famed Miami cookie purvey or Cindy Lou’s Cookies. To learn more, visit C3bysbe.com

