Party official meets Japanese Foreign Minister

VIETNAM, October 11 -  

 

HÀ NỘI — Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung on Tuesday received visiting Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko in Hà Nội.

At the meeting, Trung said the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam appreciate Japan's companionship and cooperation during the past time, contributing to Việt Nam's socio-economic development, industrialisation, and modernisation process.

The two sides hailed the good developments in Việt Nam-Japan relations which benefit the two countries' peoples and actively contributing to peace, cooperation, and development of the region and the world.

The two sides agreed to coordinate closely to continue to concretise important common perceptions reached during the online talk between General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida in February 2023. They discussed directions to promote cooperation in the coming time, including relations through the party channel, contributing to taking Việt Nam-Japan relations to a new stable level. 

The two officials also compared notes on global and regional situations. — VNS

