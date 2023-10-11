Submit Release
Strengthening the socioeconomic resilience of women and girls affected by the Ukrainian refugee crisis in Moldova

This brief represents a short description of the project was focussed on strengthening the protection and socio-economic resilience of women and girls affected by the Ukrainian refugee crisis in Moldova, offering them economic opportunities and multisectoral services specialized in the field of gender violence.

Focusing on both refugees and host communities, the project was foreseen to promote greater integration and inclusion. It also promoted local solutions and sustainable outcomes through its partnerships with local public authorities and civil society (and their capacity building).

Strengthening the socioeconomic resilience of women and girls affected by the Ukrainian refugee crisis in Moldova. UNWomen, 2023.

