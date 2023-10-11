Submit Release
Job opportunity: Consultancy in forestry sector in Ukraine

The EU-funded programme “EU4Environment” is looking for a consultancy to support Ukraine’s forestry sector in accessing climate finance and implementing carbon pricing. 

The programme is seeking firms with expertise in climate finance, carbon pricing, and Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) systems, to help strengthen and build the overall capacity of the State Forest Resources Agency and the Ministry of Environment Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine on these topics.

The overall aim of the project is to help Ukraine transition to a low-carbon economy and build resilience to climate impacts.

The ideal candidate should form a consortium with relevant local institutions, organisations, and experts with country-specific knowledge. 

The deadline for applications is 19 October.

