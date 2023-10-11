Project on saving Ukrainian heritage wins EU Heritage Award

A project on saving Ukrainian cultural heritage is one of the five Grand Prix winners of the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards, funded under the EU’s Creative Europe programme.

The ‘Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO)’ initiative is the Grand Prix laureate in the Heritage Champions category.

The SUCHO project is a large network of international volunteers, mobilised by a group of leading heritage professionals, who immediately reacted to the threat posed to heritage by the war, and began their work in the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Using existing digital tools, the volunteers have ensured that a huge amount of Ukrainian heritage assets could be safeguarded.

Other winners of the 2023 award include the Royal Gardens in Venice, Italy, the Deba Bridge in Guipúzcoa, Spain, the Irish Literature Museum in Dublin, and a French restoration association ACTA VISTA.

Each laureate receives a monetary award of €10,000.

Entries are currently being accepted for the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards 2024, with a deadline of 13 October.

Entries for the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards may only be submitted from countries participating in the Creative Europe programme, including Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine.

