EBRD invites Ukrainian startups to join acceleration programme

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invites Ukrainian startups to apply to the “Wise Guys Growth Ukraine” programme.

This four-month acceleration initiative is exclusively tailored for twelve Ukrainian scale-ups, offering mentorship, tailored guidance, and fundraising support to amplify their business footprints globally and in Europe. 

The programme runs in cooperation with EBRD and is supported by Taiwan Business-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund as a donor.

It will have various matchmaking and networking opportunities with investors and corporates, both online and onsite at the graduation event held in Vilnius, Lithuania.

There will be two cohorts of six startups. The deadline for the first cohort is 22 October, and 17 November for the second.

