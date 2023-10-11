EU invests €500,000 to install photovoltaic panels on five district hospitals in Moldova

The European Union is investing €500,000 through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the installation of photovoltaic panels with a total capacity of 600 kW on the roofs of five hospitals in the Republic of Moldova, located in Florești, Nisporeni, Ștefan Vodă, Cahul and Călărași districts.

The installation of photovoltaic panels comes as a response to the energy crisis in Moldova as part of the ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’ programme, financed by the EU and implemented by UNDP Moldova.

The panels on the five hospitals will produce 780 MW of green electricity a year, reduce annual hospital costs by over 20 million lei, and reduce CO2 emissions by 437 tons annually.

“The project will bring us savings, even up to 50% on electricity. We will redirect the saved money to the patients nutrition and better conditions for them,” said Victor Pelin, Acting Director of the Ștefan Vodă District Hospital. “The beneficiary is not the hospital, but all the 6,000 patients who annually benefit from hospital medical assistance in Ștefan Vodă district.”

Nisporens has already installed 242 photovoltaic panels with a capacity of 140 kW.

Ana Basoc, head of the laboratory at the Nisporeni District Hospital, said solar energy helped the hospital to provide vital medical services around the clock: “Absolutely everything in the lab is powered by electricity – 80% of the equipment also works at night, 24/7, because we also have the emergency laboratory, which also works at night.”

With a budget of €13 million allocated by the EU, the ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’ programme has supported the creation of the platform compensatii.gov.md and will launch a campaign to replace old household appliances with new energy-efficient ones. The programme also finances the installation of photovoltaic panels in households and several hospitals, as well as the change of central heating systems in several blocks to more efficient horizontal distribution systems.

