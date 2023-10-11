Bio-Plastic Market Forecast: Anticipated Growth to US$ 1,353.3 Billion by 2033 with a Remarkable CAGR of 30.2% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States bio-plastic market is projected to grow at a 30.0% CAGR until 2033 due to rising environmental awareness among consumers, businesses, and policymakers. This leads to increased demand for eco-friendly alternatives in line with sustainability goals.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bio-plastic market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 96.6 billion in 2023, driven by consumer education and awareness. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 30.2% between 2023 and 2033 and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 1,353.3 billion by 2033.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the bio-plastic market is the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Bio-plastics often have a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional plastics, contributing to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

Bio-plastics are being used in innovative packaging solutions, such as edible packaging, which can reduce food waste and offer convenience to consumers. The automotive industry is exploring bio-plastics for interior and exterior components to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency, presenting a significant growth opportunity.

Advances in biotechnology and genetic engineering enable bio-plastics production from engineered microorganisms and agricultural feedstocks, potentially improving scalability and cost-effectiveness. Expanding bio-plastics into broader applications, including 3D printing, electronics, and toys, diversifies market opportunities.

Establishing clear and widely recognized certification standards for bio-plastics can boost consumer confidence and facilitate market growth. Governments and organizations may provide economic incentives, such as subsidies or tax breaks, to promote bio-plastics adoption and support a circular economy.

Public-private partnerships and initiatives to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable materials can create a conducive environment for bio-plastic growth. Scalability in bio-plastic production processes, such as fermentation and chemical synthesis, can drive down production costs and increase availability.

The need for effective waste management solutions, especially in urban areas, can drive bio-plastics adoption as they can be integrated into municipal composting systems. The film industry, including producing agricultural films and plastic wraps, is exploring bio-plastics as a sustainable alternative for various applications.

Research into advanced bio-plastic materials, such as lignin-based and algae-based plastics, offers opportunities for even more sustainable and versatile products. Consumers actively seek eco-friendly products, which can drive demand for bio-plastic packaging, disposable utensils, and other everyday items.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global bio-plastic market was valued at US$ 74.2 billion by 2022-end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 28.8%.

The market in China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.4% through 2033.

By material type, the PLA and PLA blends segment to expand at a CAGR of 30.1% through 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, the bio-plastic market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 30.2%.

By 2033, the market value of bio-plastic is expected to reach US$ 1,353.3 billion.

Collaborations between bio-plastic manufacturers and recycling facilities can help streamline recycling and reuse, enhancing their sustainability credentials, remarks Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the bio-plastic market are BASF SE, NatureWorks LLC, Toray Industries Inc, Evonik Industries, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, DSM N.V, Arkema, Techno Polymer Co. Ltd, and RTP Company, among others.

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Danimer Scientific (US) announced the launch of its new bio-plastic product, Nodax PHA. Nodax PHA is a biodegradable bio-plastic that is made from renewable resources. The product is expected to be used in a variety of applications, including food packaging, single-use plastics, and agricultural products.

In 2022, ADM (US) announced the launch of its new bio-plastic product, Enviva PLA. Enviva PLA is a biodegradable bio-plastic that is made from renewable resources.

In the same year, Novamont (Italy) announced the expansion of its production capacity for bio-plastic at its plant in Italy. The expansion is expected to meet the growing demand for bio-plastic in Europe and other regions.





Report Scope of Bio-Plastic Market

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 96.6 billion Projected Market Value in 2033 US$ 1,353.3 billion Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 30.2% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Material Type

Applications

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled BASF SE

NatureWorks LLC

Toray Industries Inc.

Evonik Industries

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

DSM N.V

Arkema

Techno Polymer Co. Ltd.

RTP Company





More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global bio-plastic market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the bio-plastic market, the market is segmented on the basis of material type (bio-PET, bio-PE, bio-PA, bio-degradable polyesters, PLA & PLA blends, starch blends, PHA, and others ), and applications (bottle, packaging, food-services, agriculture/horticulture, consumer products, and automotive), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

About the Chemicals & Materials Division at Future Market Insights

The chemicals & materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

