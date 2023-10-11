Submit Release
Plug Power Hosts 2023 Plug Symposium

Showcases Progress in Building out the Global Green Hydrogen Ecosystem

LATHAM, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, is holding its fifth annual Plug Symposium. Hosted from Plug’s Vista manufacturing facility in Slingerlands, NY, this year’s event demonstrates Plug’s leadership in growing the global green hydrogen economy through each step of the ecosystem.

Join the webcast:

A recording of the webcast and corresponding slides will be available on the Company's website for a period of time following the call. Replays from breakout room sessions will be available at Plug Power - YouTube.

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 60,000 fuel cell systems and over 180 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to build and operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug is building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and multiple green hydrogen production plants that will yield 500 tons of liquid green hydrogen daily by year end 2025. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Plug Power
Kristin Monroe
Allison+Partners
plugPR@allisonpr.com


